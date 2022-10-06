Best of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s
‘gram
Lubna Khan
OCT 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo and her girl gang
Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares stunning pictures with her girl gang which includes Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla. This picture is oh-so-glam!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Chilling by the pool
Last year, Kareena shared an adorable picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan from their Rajasthan vacation and he can be seen sitting next to the pool, soaked in water, enjoying a glass of lemonade
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Time for Pottery
“Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man,” wrote Kareena as she shared a video of herself enjoying a pottery session with her son Taimur Ali Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
One epic fam-jam
Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram, we get to see inside pictures of her celebrations. The entire Kapoor clan came together for Christmas, and this picture is just too cute!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this adorable picture on Ganesh Chaturthi that shows her, Saif, and Taimur offering prayers to Lord Ganesha
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Throwback memories
Kareena often shares the cutest throwback pictures with Saif Ali Khan! Sharing one such picture, she wrote, “Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life...”
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Monday mornings at Pataudi Palace
A few weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of herself playing badminton with her hubby Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Serving looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the Internet after she posted this glamorous pictures of herself. She looked absolutely mesmerizing as she attended the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Candid moments at home
Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with this lovely picture that shows Ibrahim Ali Khan spending time with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena posted a picture from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, and in her caption, she revealed how difficult it is to get one perfect family picture
Picture perfect
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s cute selfies