Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
Best of Lauv
A timeless anthem of self-discovery, this track catapulted Lauv into the global spotlight, capturing the vulnerability and thrill of falling in love
I Like Me Better
With dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics, this song paints a vivid picture of romance in the midst of a rainy Parisian night
Paris in the Rain
A captivating duet that encapsulates the weariness and frustration of a love that's both irresistible and emotionally draining
I'm So Tired…
An enchanting melody that unfolds the tender promise of love, painted with his signature blend of introspection and heartfelt emotion
Love You Like That
A collaboration with the global sensation BTS, this track combines Lauv’s signature style with the infectious energy of the K-pop phenomenon
Who ft. BTS
A soulful reflection on the complexities of love, where heartfelt lyrics and a mellow melody intertwine to convey the bittersweet journey of emotional detachment
All 4 Nothing (I’m so in love)
Closing our list is this infectious track that radiates positivity, celebrating the joy and magic that love can bring into our lives
Love Somebody
Superhero
A heartfelt ballad that explores vulnerability and the longing for someone to be a guiding force in times of uncertainty
Lauv’s exploration of the tumultuous nature of emotions, where he navigates the highs and lows of love with raw honesty
Feelings
Never Not
A tender ballad that unveils Lauv's softer side, showcasing his ability to craft emotionally resonant songs that tug at the heartstrings
