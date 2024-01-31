Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

Best of Lauv

A timeless anthem of self-discovery, this track catapulted Lauv into the global spotlight, capturing the vulnerability and thrill of falling in love

I Like Me Better

Image: lauvsongs

With dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics, this song paints a vivid picture of romance in the midst of a rainy Parisian night

Image: lauvsongs

Paris in the Rain

A captivating duet that encapsulates the weariness and frustration of a love that's both irresistible and emotionally draining

Image: lauvsongs

I'm So Tired…

An enchanting melody that unfolds the tender promise of love, painted with his signature blend of introspection and heartfelt emotion

Love You Like That

Image: lauvsongs

A collaboration with the global sensation BTS, this track combines Lauv’s signature style with the infectious energy of the K-pop phenomenon

Who ft. BTS

Image: lauvsongs

A soulful reflection on the complexities of love, where heartfelt lyrics and a mellow melody intertwine to convey the bittersweet journey of emotional detachment

All 4 Nothing (I’m so in love)

Image: lauvsongs

Closing our list is this infectious track that radiates positivity, celebrating the joy and magic that love can bring into our lives

Love Somebody

Image: lauvsongs

Superhero

Image: lauvsongs

A heartfelt ballad that explores vulnerability and the longing for someone to be a guiding force in times of uncertainty

Lauv’s exploration of the tumultuous nature of emotions, where he navigates the highs and lows of love with raw honesty

Feelings

Image: lauvsongs

Never Not

Image: lauvsongs

A tender ballad that unveils Lauv's softer side, showcasing his ability to craft emotionally resonant songs that tug at the heartstrings

