Best of Lee Sung Kyung's dark outfits
Our Kim Bok Joo of Weight lifting fairy Kim Bok Joo’s drama always manages to shine with her glam looks, especially when she’s in a pitch-black outfit
Melanophile
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
A dapper
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
Be it a dress, a top, or any outfit, it amazes people how well Lee Sung Kyung looks in any dark or light-colored outfit.
We all need Comfy, casual, breathable outfits that look good for pictures when we go on vacations. Well here is a quick and simple inspiration by Lee Sung Kyung.
Vacation’s glam
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
No one can pull off this black backless dress better than Lee Sung Kyung, she definitely aced the outfit and pose.
Majestic
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
This casual and dark outfit of hers definitely makes her look like the powerful CEO lady we always see on K-dramas.
Boss Lady
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
Her New Year’s Eve look is all that anyone can ask for, her bold black dress and her hairstyle sit perfectly.
New Year’s Eve
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
The actress's graduation picture is so wholesome, her fashionable dark outfit and how happy she looks makes the picture even better.
The Best Graduation Picture
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
While everybody is all about sheer fits these days, the actress found a perfect time to flaunt her beauty with this eye catching outfit alongside co-star Kim Young Kwang.
Strong style game
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
It's no surprise that her go-to favorite colored outfit is usually black, the one that fits perfectly in every situation and scenario
Go to color
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
For the last picture, we have Lee Sung Kyung on a shoot day with a huge black puffer jacket, where we can clearly get the idea of how cold it would be just by looking at her outfit.
Comfort over glam
Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram