Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

july 26, 2023

Entertainment

Best of Lee Sung Kyung's dark outfits

Our Kim Bok Joo of Weight lifting fairy Kim Bok Joo’s drama always manages to shine with her glam looks, especially when she’s in a pitch-black outfit

Melanophile

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

A dapper

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

Be it a dress, a top, or any outfit, it amazes people how well Lee Sung Kyung looks in any dark or light-colored outfit.

We all need Comfy, casual, breathable outfits that look good for pictures when we go on vacations. Well here is a quick and simple inspiration by Lee Sung Kyung.

Vacation’s glam

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

No one can pull off this black backless dress better than Lee Sung Kyung, she definitely aced the outfit and pose.

Majestic

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

This casual and dark outfit of hers definitely makes her look like the powerful CEO lady we always see on K-dramas.

Boss Lady

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

Her New Year’s Eve look is all that anyone can ask for, her bold black dress and her hairstyle sit perfectly.

New Year’s Eve

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

The actress's graduation picture is so wholesome, her fashionable dark outfit and how happy she looks makes the picture even better.

The Best Graduation Picture

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram


While everybody is all about sheer fits these days, the actress found a perfect time to flaunt her beauty with this eye catching outfit alongside co-star Kim Young Kwang.

Strong style game

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

It's no surprise that her go-to favorite colored outfit is usually black, the one that fits perfectly in every situation and scenario

Go to color

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

For the last picture, we have Lee Sung Kyung on a  shoot day with a huge black puffer jacket, where we can clearly get the idea of how cold it would be just by looking at her outfit.

Comfort over glam

 Images: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here