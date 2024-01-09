Best of Little Mix 

Love Me Like You showcased Little Mix's versatility with its retro-inspired sound. The song's playful lyrics and catchy melody added another dimension to their evolving musical style
Love Me Like You
Image: Instagram - littlemix
Black Magic enchanted audiences with its catchy hooks and playful lyrics. This single not only dominated the charts but also earned Little Mix their first BRIT Award for British Single of the Year
Image: Instagram - littlemix
Black Magic
Wasabi is known for its empowering and confident lyrics, featuring a sassy and assertive tone. It has become a fan favorite, celebrated for its catchy chorus, energetic beats, and unapologetic attitude
Wasabi
Video: Instagram - littlemix
Collaborating with Sean Paul, Little Mix unleashed the vibrant and sassy Hair. The track's energetic beats and empowering lyrics celebrated independence and confidence
Hair
Image: Instagram - littlemix
Touch brought a sultry and vibrant vibe to Little Mix's repertoire. The song's infectious rhythm and flirtatious lyrics made it a dancefloor favorite, solidifying their status as pop royalty
Touch
Image: Instagram - littlemix
The ultimate breakup anthem, Shout Out to My Ex, showcased Little Mix's ability to blend powerhouse vocals with relatable lyrics. The song earned them another BRIT Award and became a fan favorite
Shout Out to My Ex
Video: Instagram - littlemix
The title track of their sixth studio album, Confetti, encapsulates Little Mix's celebratory spirit and unapologetic energy. The song is a party-ready anthem that perfectly captures the essence of their musical evolution
Confetti
Image: Instagram - littlemix
Teaming up with Nicki Minaj, Little Mix delivered Woman Like Me, a bold and empowering track celebrating women's strength and uniqueness
Woman Like Me
Image: Instagram - littlemix
Wings
Image: Instagram - littlemix
Little Mix burst onto the scene with Wings, a self-empowerment anthem resonating with fans worldwide. The energetic pop track became an instant hit, setting the stage for their rise to stardom
Sweet Melody continued Little Mix's winning streak with its catchy chorus and energetic pop sound. The song, accompanied by a visually stunning music video, became an instant fan favorite
Sweet Melody
Video: Instagram - littlemix
Power exudes confidence and celebrates individuality. The track, featuring Stormzy, became an anthem for empowerment, embracing strength, and asserting independence