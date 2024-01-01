Heading 3

Best of Mohit Chauhan songs

Immerse yourself in the soulful magic of Tum Se Hi, where Mohit Chauhan's vocals bring depth and emotion to this romantic anthem

Tum Se Hi, Jab We Met

Image source- IMDB

A soul-stirring and romantic track from the movie Rockstar, where Mohit Chauhan's emotive vocals beautifully capture the intensity of love and longing

Tum Ho, Rockstar 

Image source- IMDB

A heartfelt song from the movie Love Aaj Kal, featuring Mohit Chauhan's soulful vocals. The track beautifully encapsulates the theme of distance and separation in love

Image source- IMDB

Ye Dooriyan, Love Aaj Kal

Revel in the simplicity and beauty of Yun Hi, a melodious track where Mohit's voice seamlessly blends with the enchanting musical arrangement

Yun Hi, Tanu Weds Manu

Image source- IMDB

Revel in the romantic chemistry of Kuchh Khaas Hai from Fashion, a duet where Mohit’s voice complements the soulful melody

Kuchh Khaas Hai, Fashion 

Image source- IMDB

A poignant and soulful song that expresses a range of emotions, including heartbreak and the struggle to come to terms with the unforeseen twists of life

Tune Jo Na Kaha, New York 

Image source- IMDB

Dance to the upbeat rhythm of Masakali, a chart-topping hit where Mohit's vocals add a lively and infectious energy to the song

Image source- IMDB

Masakali, Delhi 6

Indulge in the carefree spirit of Matargashti, a peppy and delightful song where Mohit Chauhan's vocals perfectly complement the playful melody

Matargashti, Tamasha

Image source- IMDB

Pee Loon, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai 

Image source- IMDB

Let the romantic melody of Pee Loon serenade your senses, as Mohit's soulful rendition adds a touch of passion to this love ballad

A delightful and playful song whose catchy and upbeat melody, coupled with Chauhan's charming vocals, makes it a favorite among audiences

Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si, Raajneeti

Image source- IMDB

An exhilarating and uplifting song that captures the spirit of adventure and self-discovery as the characters embark on a road trip

Khaabon Ke Parindey, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

Image source- IMDB

A powerful and emotionally charged song from the movie Rockstar, it encapsulates the protagonist's journey, struggles, and yearning for freedom

Nadaan Parinde, Rockstar 

Image source- IMDB

A heart-wrenching and soulful song that beautifully conveys the pain and melancholy of lost love through its emotional lyrics and Chauhan's heartfelt vocals

Tujhe Bhula Diya, Anjaana Anjaani 

Image source- IMDB

