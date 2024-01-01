Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
january 1, 2024
Best of Mohit Chauhan songs
Immerse yourself in the soulful magic of Tum Se Hi, where Mohit Chauhan's vocals bring depth and emotion to this romantic anthem
Tum Se Hi, Jab We Met
Image source- IMDB
A soul-stirring and romantic track from the movie Rockstar, where Mohit Chauhan's emotive vocals beautifully capture the intensity of love and longing
Tum Ho, Rockstar
Image source- IMDB
A heartfelt song from the movie Love Aaj Kal, featuring Mohit Chauhan's soulful vocals. The track beautifully encapsulates the theme of distance and separation in love
Image source- IMDB
Ye Dooriyan, Love Aaj Kal
Revel in the simplicity and beauty of Yun Hi, a melodious track where Mohit's voice seamlessly blends with the enchanting musical arrangement
Yun Hi, Tanu Weds Manu
Image source- IMDB
Revel in the romantic chemistry of Kuchh Khaas Hai from Fashion, a duet where Mohit’s voice complements the soulful melody
Kuchh Khaas Hai, Fashion
Image source- IMDB
A poignant and soulful song that expresses a range of emotions, including heartbreak and the struggle to come to terms with the unforeseen twists of life
Tune Jo Na Kaha, New York
Image source- IMDB
Dance to the upbeat rhythm of Masakali, a chart-topping hit where Mohit's vocals add a lively and infectious energy to the song
Image source- IMDB
Masakali, Delhi 6
Indulge in the carefree spirit of Matargashti, a peppy and delightful song where Mohit Chauhan's vocals perfectly complement the playful melody
Matargashti, Tamasha
Image source- IMDB
Pee Loon, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
Image source- IMDB
Let the romantic melody of Pee Loon serenade your senses, as Mohit's soulful rendition adds a touch of passion to this love ballad
A delightful and playful song whose catchy and upbeat melody, coupled with Chauhan's charming vocals, makes it a favorite among audiences
Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si, Raajneeti
Image source- IMDB
An exhilarating and uplifting song that captures the spirit of adventure and self-discovery as the characters embark on a road trip
Khaabon Ke Parindey, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image source- IMDB
A powerful and emotionally charged song from the movie Rockstar, it encapsulates the protagonist's journey, struggles, and yearning for freedom
Nadaan Parinde, Rockstar
Image source- IMDB
A heart-wrenching and soulful song that beautifully conveys the pain and melancholy of lost love through its emotional lyrics and Chauhan's heartfelt vocals
Tujhe Bhula Diya, Anjaana Anjaani
Image source- IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.