Hemelin Darlong

july 29, 2023

Entertainment

Best of Moon Ga Young’s K-dramas

Seongjin Corp faces office romance scandals: CEO Ha Sang-Soo likes CFO Ahn Soo Young, who intrigues Marketing Director Park Mi Kyung. Unseen, IT Specialist Jung Jong Hyun admires Ahn. Turmoil ensues, risking the company's stability and altering their lives.

The Interest of Love

Source: JTBC

Find Me in Your Memory

Source: MBC

Jeong Hoon, a charismatic news presenter with hyperthymesia, can't forget his lost love Seo Yeon. A rising star, Ha Jin, appears but hides a fading memory secret. Turbulent emotions ensue.

Fantasy mystery drama: Chef Eun Gye Hoon, whose twin brother vanished 20 years ago, experiences random emotions. He discovers they belong to Noh Da Hyun, a woman connected to him emotionally

 Eat Love Kill

Source: tvN

A 10-minute Korean web drama on YouTube. Dating coach Jeon Seong Ki meets entertainment reporter Cha Soo Bin, both with hidden agendas, leading to secrets and drama.

Recipe for youth 

Source: YouTube

Delicious Love is a K-drama rom-com featuring chef Sung Jun, skilled but love-challenged. His life takes a turn when he falls for a girl with a passion for good food, igniting a love story at first sight.

Delicious Laugh

Source: NAVER TV

Shy Ji Yeon Hee, 23, has never dated due to her fear of handsome men. One day, the members of EXO move into a house to keep a low profile.

EXO Next Door

Source: Naver TV Cast


In Joseon, Cheon Bong Sam inherits an inn and becomes a powerful merchant. Humble despite the success, he transforms industry and business practices.

The Merchant Gaekju 

Source: KBS2


It portrays Lim Ju Gyeong, a high school girl who becomes a stunning goddess through YouTube makeup tutorials. Only Lee Su Ho has seen her without makeup and falls in love with her.

True Beauty

Source: tvN

Wealthy players engage in a dangerous game, exposing dark secrets. Kwon Shi Hyun targets Eun Tae Hee for revenge, testing her beliefs about love.

Tempted

Source: MBC

Struggling actor Lee Joon Ki asks friends Cha Woo Shik and Kook Ki Bong to invest in his failing Waikiki guest house. They move in together, seeking a better life.

Welcome to Waikiki

Source: JTBC

