Best of Moon Ga Young’s K-dramas
Seongjin Corp faces office romance scandals: CEO Ha Sang-Soo likes CFO Ahn Soo Young, who intrigues Marketing Director Park Mi Kyung. Unseen, IT Specialist Jung Jong Hyun admires Ahn. Turmoil ensues, risking the company's stability and altering their lives.
The Interest of Love
Source: JTBC
Find Me in Your Memory
Source: MBC
Jeong Hoon, a charismatic news presenter with hyperthymesia, can't forget his lost love Seo Yeon. A rising star, Ha Jin, appears but hides a fading memory secret. Turbulent emotions ensue.
Fantasy mystery drama: Chef Eun Gye Hoon, whose twin brother vanished 20 years ago, experiences random emotions. He discovers they belong to Noh Da Hyun, a woman connected to him emotionally
Eat Love Kill
Source: tvN
A 10-minute Korean web drama on YouTube. Dating coach Jeon Seong Ki meets entertainment reporter Cha Soo Bin, both with hidden agendas, leading to secrets and drama.
Recipe for youth
Source: YouTube
Delicious Love is a K-drama rom-com featuring chef Sung Jun, skilled but love-challenged. His life takes a turn when he falls for a girl with a passion for good food, igniting a love story at first sight.
Delicious Laugh
Source: NAVER TV
Shy Ji Yeon Hee, 23, has never dated due to her fear of handsome men. One day, the members of EXO move into a house to keep a low profile.
EXO Next Door
Source: Naver TV Cast
In Joseon, Cheon Bong Sam inherits an inn and becomes a powerful merchant. Humble despite the success, he transforms industry and business practices.
The Merchant Gaekju
Source: KBS2
It portrays Lim Ju Gyeong, a high school girl who becomes a stunning goddess through YouTube makeup tutorials. Only Lee Su Ho has seen her without makeup and falls in love with her.
True Beauty
Source: tvN
Wealthy players engage in a dangerous game, exposing dark secrets. Kwon Shi Hyun targets Eun Tae Hee for revenge, testing her beliefs about love.
Tempted
Source: MBC
Struggling actor Lee Joon Ki asks friends Cha Woo Shik and Kook Ki Bong to invest in his failing Waikiki guest house. They move in together, seeking a better life.
Welcome to Waikiki
Source: JTBC