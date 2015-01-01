Best of Nam Joo Hyuk's K-dramas
Go Eun Byul, the popular girl at Sekang High School, mysteriously disappears. Her identical twin, Lee Eun Bi, assumes her identity after losing her memories, leading to a new life filled with secrets and challenges.
Who Are You: School 2015
Source: KBS2
Na Hee Do overcomes the disbandment of her high school fencing team and joins the national team. Baek Yi Jin's family faces financial hardship, but he works his way up to become a sports reporter.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
Eun Young, a new nurse teacher, can see and eradicate jelly-like monsters fueled by human desires. She teams up with Hong In Pyo, a Chinese language teacher with special energy, to protect the students and combat the mysterious events at their school.
The School Nurse
Source: Netflix
Start-Up follows four individuals at Sandbox Company: Seo Dal Mi with big dreams, Nam Do San's struggling start-up, Han Ji Pyeong's pragmatic advice, and Won In Jae's determination to prove herself. Their journey reveals the thin line between success and failure.
Start-Up
Source: tvN
Using a mysterious watch, 25-year-old Kim Hye Ja accidentally ages to 70. She seeks to restore her life but faces unfamiliarity with her family and friends, including Lee Joon Ha, her past love. A life-changing truth emerges during their journey together.
The Light in your Eyes
Source: JTBC
Yoon So Ah inherits her family's legacy of serving a reincarnated water god, Ha Baek. Ha Baek falls for her, but Hoo Ye, a resort CEO, competes for her heart. Moo Ra, a goddess, is also in love with Ha Baek. Meanwhile, Bi Ryum adores Moo Ra despite her feelings for Ha Baek.
The Bride of Habaek
Source: tvN
After returning to college, Hong Seol clashes with her seemingly perfect senior, Yoo Jung. She blames him for her troubles, but a year later, he surprises her by acting friendly, leaving her confused about his motives.
Cheese In the Trap
Source: tvN
Go Ha Jin time-travels to Goryeo Dynasty, becoming Hae Soo. Amidst palace intrigue, she befriends the princes and becomes entangled in their love.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
Bok Joo, a passionate weightlifter, faces a dilemma when she finds love for the first time. Balancing her dreams of winning a gold medal with her newfound romance becomes a tough challenge.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
Kim Ji Yong, a police academy student, suffers the loss of his mother to a local gangster. Fueled by grief and a thirst for justice, he becomes a vigilante, taking matters into his own hands to punish criminals.
Vigilante (Upcoming)
Source: Disney+