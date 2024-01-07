Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

JANUARY 07, 2024

Best of Neeti Mohan

A vibrant and energetic track that perfectly captures Neeti's vivacity. This song, composed by A. R. Rahman, became an instant favorite for its lively beats and Neeti's dynamic rendition

Jiya Re - Jab Tak Hai Jaan 

images: IMDb and Instagram 

Dive into the world of young romance with Ishq Wala Love. Neeti Mohan's sweet and melodious voice adds a magical touch to this love anthem composed by Vishal-Shekhar

images: IMDb and Instagram 

Ishq Wala Love - Student of the Year 

Neeti Mohan's rendition of Meri Jaan infuses the song with a delicate and soulful charm, elevating the romantic essence of this musical expression of love

Meri jaan - Gangubai Kathiwadi

images: IMDb and Instagram 

A beautiful romantic song composed by A.R. Rahman, featuring the soulful voices of Neeti Mohan and Rashid Ali. It captures the emotions of love and the longing gaze between the characters

Nazar Laaye - Raanjhanaa

images: IMDb and Instagram 

Collaborating with Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari delivered this high-energy track that became an instant hit. Its fusion of contemporary beats and traditional sounds created a dynamic musical experience

Saadi Galli Aaja - Nautanki Saala! 

images: IMDb and Instagram 

Add a touch of fun to the playlist with Kheech Meri Photo. Neeti's playful vocals shine in this peppy number, capturing the carefree essence of love. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya

Kheech Meri Photo - Sanam Teri Kasam 

images: IMDb and Instagram 

A lively and upbeat song composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song features the energetic voices of Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Neeti Mohan

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari - Chennai Express

images: IMDb and Instagram 

Experience the heartfelt emotions in this song, a poignant track from Brothers. Neeti Mohan, along with Sonu Nigam, delivers a soulful performance that enhances the emotional depth of this song

Sapna Jahan - Brothers 

images: IMDb and Instagram 

Bawara Mann - Jolly LLB 2

images: IMDb and Instagram 

A romantic song composed by Chirrantan Bhatt, the song is beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. It conveys the sentiments of love and the charming quirks of a romantic relationship

A dreamy and romantic track from Baar Baar Dekho. Neeti Mohan's voice, coupled with Armaan Malik's, creates a perfect harmony in this song composed by Amaal Mallik

Sau Aasman - Baar Baar Dekho

images: IMDb and Instagram 

