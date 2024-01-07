Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
JANUARY 07, 2024
Best of Neeti Mohan
A vibrant and energetic track that perfectly captures Neeti's vivacity. This song, composed by A. R. Rahman, became an instant favorite for its lively beats and Neeti's dynamic rendition
Jiya Re - Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Dive into the world of young romance with Ishq Wala Love. Neeti Mohan's sweet and melodious voice adds a magical touch to this love anthem composed by Vishal-Shekhar
Ishq Wala Love - Student of the Year
Neeti Mohan's rendition of Meri Jaan infuses the song with a delicate and soulful charm, elevating the romantic essence of this musical expression of love
Meri jaan - Gangubai Kathiwadi
A beautiful romantic song composed by A.R. Rahman, featuring the soulful voices of Neeti Mohan and Rashid Ali. It captures the emotions of love and the longing gaze between the characters
Nazar Laaye - Raanjhanaa
Collaborating with Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari delivered this high-energy track that became an instant hit. Its fusion of contemporary beats and traditional sounds created a dynamic musical experience
Saadi Galli Aaja - Nautanki Saala!
Add a touch of fun to the playlist with Kheech Meri Photo. Neeti's playful vocals shine in this peppy number, capturing the carefree essence of love. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya
Kheech Meri Photo - Sanam Teri Kasam
A lively and upbeat song composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song features the energetic voices of Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Neeti Mohan
Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari - Chennai Express
Experience the heartfelt emotions in this song, a poignant track from Brothers. Neeti Mohan, along with Sonu Nigam, delivers a soulful performance that enhances the emotional depth of this song
Sapna Jahan - Brothers
Bawara Mann - Jolly LLB 2
A romantic song composed by Chirrantan Bhatt, the song is beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. It conveys the sentiments of love and the charming quirks of a romantic relationship
A dreamy and romantic track from Baar Baar Dekho. Neeti Mohan's voice, coupled with Armaan Malik's, creates a perfect harmony in this song composed by Amaal Mallik
Sau Aasman - Baar Baar Dekho
