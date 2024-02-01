Heading 3

fEBRUARY 01, 2024

Best of Olivia Rodrigo

A breakout hit, drivers license explores heartbreak and self-discovery with poignant lyrics and Rodrigo's emotive vocals, setting the stage for her remarkable debut

drivers license

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

With its punk-pop vibes and biting lyrics, good 4 u showcases Rodrigo's versatility, capturing the angst and frustration of a broken relationship

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

good 4 u

An exploration of déjà vu in the context of a past relationship, this song combines catchy melodies with Rodrigo's introspective storytelling, earning critical acclaim

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

deja vu

traitor delves into the complexities of betrayal and heartache, featuring raw and relatable lyrics delivered with Rodrigo's signature emotional intensity

traitor

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

This energetic anthem embraces the challenges of growing up in the public eye, with Rodrigo's powerful vocals and candid lyrics capturing the essence of teenage angst

brutal

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

The first single from her new album Guts, a pop and alternative/indie song. It was nominated for various awards and won the MTV Video Music Award

vampire

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

favorite crime

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

A standout track from SOUR, favorite crime navigates the aftermath of a toxic relationship, blending heartfelt lyrics with a hauntingly beautiful melody

First promotional single from her new album Guts, a punk pop track that explores the significant moment of a young person’s backslide

bad idea right?

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

1 step forward, 3 steps back

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

With its interpolation of Taylor Swift's New Year's Day, this track explores the complexities of miscommunication and features Rodrigo's soulful vocals

jealousy, jealousy

Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo

Addressing the pressures of social media and comparison, this upbeat yet introspective song showcases Rodrigo’s ability to tackle relevant and challenging topics

