Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
fEBRUARY 01, 2024
Best of Olivia Rodrigo
A breakout hit, drivers license explores heartbreak and self-discovery with poignant lyrics and Rodrigo's emotive vocals, setting the stage for her remarkable debut
drivers license
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
With its punk-pop vibes and biting lyrics, good 4 u showcases Rodrigo's versatility, capturing the angst and frustration of a broken relationship
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
good 4 u
An exploration of déjà vu in the context of a past relationship, this song combines catchy melodies with Rodrigo's introspective storytelling, earning critical acclaim
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
deja vu
traitor delves into the complexities of betrayal and heartache, featuring raw and relatable lyrics delivered with Rodrigo's signature emotional intensity
traitor
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
This energetic anthem embraces the challenges of growing up in the public eye, with Rodrigo's powerful vocals and candid lyrics capturing the essence of teenage angst
brutal
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
The first single from her new album Guts, a pop and alternative/indie song. It was nominated for various awards and won the MTV Video Music Award
vampire
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
favorite crime
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
A standout track from SOUR, favorite crime navigates the aftermath of a toxic relationship, blending heartfelt lyrics with a hauntingly beautiful melody
First promotional single from her new album Guts, a punk pop track that explores the significant moment of a young person’s backslide
bad idea right?
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
1 step forward, 3 steps back
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
With its interpolation of Taylor Swift's New Year's Day, this track explores the complexities of miscommunication and features Rodrigo's soulful vocals
jealousy, jealousy
Image: Instagram- oliviarodrigo
Addressing the pressures of social media and comparison, this upbeat yet introspective song showcases Rodrigo’s ability to tackle relevant and challenging topics
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.