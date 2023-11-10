Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
Best of Prateek Kuhad
November 10, 2023
This enchanting love song weaves a spell with its tender lyrics and Prateek's soothing vocals. Tum Jab Paas is a melody that resonates with anyone who has experienced the warmth of love
Tum Jab Paas
Images: Instagram prateekkuhad
The title track from his EP, Cold/Mess is an intimate and melancholic ballad that delves into the complexities of relationships. The lyrics and melodies create a poignant atmosphere
Images: Instagram prateekkuhad
Cold/Mess
Kasoor is a haunting composition that lingers in the soul. Prateek's evocative singing and lyrics are both haunting and beautiful
Kasoor
Images: Instagram prateekkuhad
A heartfelt and soulful song that beautifully captures the essence of love, evoking emotions through its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics
Saasein
Images: Imdb
A heartfelt tribute to late-night conversations and unspoken emotions, Raat Raazi captures the essence of vulnerability and connection
Raat Raazi
Images: Instagram prateekkuhad
A soothing, acoustic masterpiece, Tune Kaha is a reflection on life's fleeting moments and the yearning for something more. Prateek's heartfelt lyrics shine in this song
Tune Kaha
Images: Instagram prateekkuhad
An enchanting composition that weaves a tapestry of longing and desire, with Kuhad's tender vocals and poetic lyrics creating an atmospheric and emotive experience for the listener
Kahaan Ho Tum
Images: Imdb
From the Movie Baar Baar Dekho Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Prateek Kuhad and Jasleen Royal is a beautiful song that encapsulates the sentiments of wandering and self-discovery
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Images: Imdb
Kadam
Images: Imdb
Kadam by Prateek Kuhad is a soulful, introspective ballad that weaves a lyrical journey through life's complexities. It's a musical companion for moments of contemplation
Written for the series Little Things, Pause is a delicate and contemplative composition that invites listeners to savor the quiet moments in life, offering a tranquil escape through its soothing melody
Pause
Images: Imdb
