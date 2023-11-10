Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

Best of Prateek Kuhad

November 10, 2023

This enchanting love song weaves a spell with its tender lyrics and Prateek's soothing vocals. Tum Jab Paas is a melody that resonates with anyone who has experienced the warmth of love

Tum Jab Paas

Images: Instagram prateekkuhad 

The title track from his EP, Cold/Mess is an intimate and melancholic ballad that delves into the complexities of relationships. The lyrics and melodies create a poignant atmosphere

Images: Instagram prateekkuhad 

Cold/Mess

Kasoor is a haunting composition that lingers in the soul. Prateek's evocative singing and lyrics are both haunting and beautiful

Kasoor

Images: Instagram prateekkuhad 

A heartfelt and soulful song that beautifully captures the essence of love, evoking emotions through its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics

Saasein

Images: Imdb

A heartfelt tribute to late-night conversations and unspoken emotions, Raat Raazi captures the essence of vulnerability and connection

Raat Raazi

Images: Instagram prateekkuhad 

A soothing, acoustic masterpiece, Tune Kaha is a reflection on life's fleeting moments and the yearning for something more. Prateek's heartfelt lyrics shine in this song

Tune Kaha

Images: Instagram prateekkuhad 

An enchanting composition that weaves a tapestry of longing and desire, with Kuhad's tender vocals and poetic lyrics creating an atmospheric and emotive experience for the listener

Kahaan Ho Tum

Images: Imdb

From the Movie Baar Baar Dekho Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Prateek Kuhad and Jasleen Royal is a beautiful song that encapsulates the sentiments of wandering and self-discovery

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Images: Imdb

Kadam 

Images: Imdb

Kadam by Prateek Kuhad is a soulful, introspective ballad that weaves a lyrical journey through life's complexities. It's a musical companion for moments of contemplation

Written for the series Little Things, Pause is a delicate and contemplative composition that invites listeners to savor the quiet moments in life, offering a tranquil escape through its soothing melody 

Pause

Images: Imdb

