Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 15, 2023

Best of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Immerse yourself in the soulful rendition of love with this chart-topping track that captures the essence of romance

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain - Dabangg 

Image: Imdb

Let the enchanting vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan take you on a journey of love and devotion in this melodious song from the film Sultan

Image: Imdb

Jag Ghoomeya - Sultan 

Revel in the magic of Rahat's voice as he beautifully expresses the emotions of love and longing in this heartfelt composition

Tum Jo Aaye - Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Image: Imdb

Enjoy the playful and soul-stirring notes of this track, where Rahat brings out the charm and innocence of love through his vocals

Dil To Bacha Hai Ji - Ishqiya

Image: Imdb

Witness the mesmerizing collaboration of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan, creating an ethereal rendition that resonates with timeless beauty

Afreen Afreen - Coke Studio Season 9

Image: Imdb

Let the heartache and poignant lyrics of this soulful track tug at your emotions, showcasing Rahat's mastery in expressing profound emotions through his voice

Zaroori Tha 

Image: Imdb

Bask in the divine aura of this song as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, along with Shankar Mahadevan and Richa Sharma, creates a harmonious melody that transcends boundaries

Sajda - My Name is Khan 

Image: Imdb

Let the soul-stirring rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in this emotional track take you on a poignant journey of love and separation

O Re Piya - Aaja Nachle

Image: Imdb

Aas Paas Khuda - Anjaana Anjaani 

Image: Imdb

Experience the spiritual and uplifting notes of this song, where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan adds a touch of divine grace to the soundtrack

Immerse yourself in the intense emotions of this soulful track where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice perfectly complements the theme of the film

Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye - Kalyug 

Image: Imdb

In this heartwarming song, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s vocals enhance the emotional nuances, creating a poignant and memorable piece

Dagabaaz Re - Dabangg 2

Image: Imdb

