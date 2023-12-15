Heading 3
December 15, 2023
Best of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Immerse yourself in the soulful rendition of love with this chart-topping track that captures the essence of romance
Tere Mast Mast Do Nain - Dabangg
Image: Imdb
Let the enchanting vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan take you on a journey of love and devotion in this melodious song from the film Sultan
Image: Imdb
Jag Ghoomeya - Sultan
Revel in the magic of Rahat's voice as he beautifully expresses the emotions of love and longing in this heartfelt composition
Tum Jo Aaye - Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
Image: Imdb
Enjoy the playful and soul-stirring notes of this track, where Rahat brings out the charm and innocence of love through his vocals
Dil To Bacha Hai Ji - Ishqiya
Image: Imdb
Witness the mesmerizing collaboration of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan, creating an ethereal rendition that resonates with timeless beauty
Afreen Afreen - Coke Studio Season 9
Image: Imdb
Let the heartache and poignant lyrics of this soulful track tug at your emotions, showcasing Rahat's mastery in expressing profound emotions through his voice
Zaroori Tha
Image: Imdb
Bask in the divine aura of this song as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, along with Shankar Mahadevan and Richa Sharma, creates a harmonious melody that transcends boundaries
Sajda - My Name is Khan
Image: Imdb
Let the soul-stirring rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in this emotional track take you on a poignant journey of love and separation
O Re Piya - Aaja Nachle
Image: Imdb
Aas Paas Khuda - Anjaana Anjaani
Image: Imdb
Experience the spiritual and uplifting notes of this song, where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan adds a touch of divine grace to the soundtrack
Immerse yourself in the intense emotions of this soulful track where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice perfectly complements the theme of the film
Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye - Kalyug
Image: Imdb
In this heartwarming song, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s vocals enhance the emotional nuances, creating a poignant and memorable piece
Dagabaaz Re - Dabangg 2
Image: Imdb
