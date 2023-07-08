Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 08, 2023

Best of Ranveer Singh's films

The Indian Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ramleela

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

The film focusing on equal rights of women and girl child is a must-watch Ranveer Singh film

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

JayeshBhai Jordaar

The film highlights the success and struggle of winning the 1983 World Cup

83

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

The most loved Ranveer Singh film starring Alia Bhatt with amazing music, based on rapper Divine

Gully Boy

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Simmba

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh’s first cop film with Rohit Shetty is a mass entertainer and not worth missing

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Padmaavat

The Indian period drama film starring the power couple Ranveer and Deepika is a must watch 

The family drama film is a complete entertainer with an excellent storyline and music

Dil Dhadakne Do

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film showing an epic love triangle is worth watching

Bajirao Mastani

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Befikre

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

The light-hearted film with comedy and romance is a fun film to watch 

Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

His debut film also starring Anushka Sharma is a rom-com and should not be missed

Band Baaja Baarat

