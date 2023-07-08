Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 08, 2023
Best of Ranveer Singh's films
The Indian Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ramleela
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The film focusing on equal rights of women and girl child is a must-watch Ranveer Singh film
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
JayeshBhai Jordaar
The film highlights the success and struggle of winning the 1983 World Cup
83
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The most loved Ranveer Singh film starring Alia Bhatt with amazing music, based on rapper Divine
Gully Boy
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Simmba
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh’s first cop film with Rohit Shetty is a mass entertainer and not worth missing
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Padmaavat
The Indian period drama film starring the power couple Ranveer and Deepika is a must watch
The family drama film is a complete entertainer with an excellent storyline and music
Dil Dhadakne Do
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film showing an epic love triangle is worth watching
Bajirao Mastani
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Befikre
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The light-hearted film with comedy and romance is a fun film to watch
Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram
His debut film also starring Anushka Sharma is a rom-com and should not be missed
Band Baaja Baarat
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.