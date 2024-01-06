Heading 3

Best of Rekha Bhardwaj

Rekha Bhardwaj's collaboration with A.R. Rahman in Genda Phool infuses traditional folk elements with contemporary beats, creating a vibrant and infectious track that became an instant favorite

Genda Phool - Delhi-6 

Teaming up with Jigar Saraiya and Priya Andrews, Rekha Bhardwaj's Mileya Mileya is a cheerful and romantic track, showcasing her ability to infuse joy into her renditions

Mileya Mileya - Happy Ending 

In Kabira, a duet with Tochi Raina, Rekha Bhardwaj brings a touch of serenity, blending seamlessly with the acoustic melodies, and adding emotional depth to the film's soundtrack

Kabira - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

Rekha Bhardwaj’s rendition of Judaai in Badlapur is a poignant exploration of heartbreak and separation, adding a haunting beauty to the film’s emotional landscape

Judaai - Badlapur 

A soulful rendition that adds a poetic touch to the original, capturing the essence of heartbreak and melancholy with its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics

Aise Kyun - Ghazal Version, Mismatched 

A sensuous and captivating track where Rekha Bhardwaj's velvety vocals add a touch of allure, contributing to the film's dark and mysterious ambiance

Darling - 7 Khoon Maaf

In Phir Le Aya Dil, Rekha Bhardwaj's emotive rendition adds depth to the film's narrative, creating a poignant atmosphere that resonates with themes of love and longing 

Phir Le Aya Dil - Barfi!

A lively and playful track where Rekha Bhardwaj's spirited vocals, along with Mohit Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan, infuse a sense of fun and mischief

Oye Boy Charlie - Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola 

Ghagra - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

A vibrant and energetic song where Rekha Bhardwaj's spirited vocals, paired with Vishal Dadlani's dynamic performance, elevate the track to become a celebratory anthem

A soulful and haunting melody that captures the essence of emotional depth through its intricate musical arrangement and evocative vocals

Saazish - Dhindora

