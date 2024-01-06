Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
JANUARY 06, 2024
Best of Rekha Bhardwaj
Rekha Bhardwaj's collaboration with A.R. Rahman in Genda Phool infuses traditional folk elements with contemporary beats, creating a vibrant and infectious track that became an instant favorite
Genda Phool - Delhi-6
Image: IMDb
Teaming up with Jigar Saraiya and Priya Andrews, Rekha Bhardwaj's Mileya Mileya is a cheerful and romantic track, showcasing her ability to infuse joy into her renditions
Image: IMDb
Mileya Mileya - Happy Ending
In Kabira, a duet with Tochi Raina, Rekha Bhardwaj brings a touch of serenity, blending seamlessly with the acoustic melodies, and adding emotional depth to the film's soundtrack
Kabira - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Video: Instagram- rekha_bhardwaj
Rekha Bhardwaj’s rendition of Judaai in Badlapur is a poignant exploration of heartbreak and separation, adding a haunting beauty to the film’s emotional landscape
Judaai - Badlapur
Image: IMDb
A soulful rendition that adds a poetic touch to the original, capturing the essence of heartbreak and melancholy with its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics
Aise Kyun - Ghazal Version, Mismatched
Video: Instagram- rekha_bhardwaj
A sensuous and captivating track where Rekha Bhardwaj's velvety vocals add a touch of allure, contributing to the film's dark and mysterious ambiance
Darling - 7 Khoon Maaf
Image: IMDb
In Phir Le Aya Dil, Rekha Bhardwaj's emotive rendition adds depth to the film's narrative, creating a poignant atmosphere that resonates with themes of love and longing
Phir Le Aya Dil - Barfi!
Video: Instagram- rekha_bhardwaj
A lively and playful track where Rekha Bhardwaj's spirited vocals, along with Mohit Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan, infuse a sense of fun and mischief
Oye Boy Charlie - Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Image: IMDb
Ghagra - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
A vibrant and energetic song where Rekha Bhardwaj's spirited vocals, paired with Vishal Dadlani's dynamic performance, elevate the track to become a celebratory anthem
A soulful and haunting melody that captures the essence of emotional depth through its intricate musical arrangement and evocative vocals
Saazish - Dhindora
Video: Instagram- rekha_bhardwaj
