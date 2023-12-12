Heading 3

Best of Sam Smith songs

A heartfelt ballad that propelled Sam Smith to international acclaim. The emotional vulnerability in Smith's voice resonates powerfully in this modern classic

Stay With Me

Experience the cinematic beauty of Fire on Fire, a song featured in the soundtrack of the miniseries Watership Down. The orchestral arrangement and Smith's vocals create a mesmerizing atmosphere

Fire on Fire

Experience the triumphant resilience of Too Good at Goodbyes, a soul-pop anthem that showcases Smith's ability to transform pain into empowering music

Too Good at Goodbyes

A dark, sultry single from his fourth album, Gloria. This song is a collaboration with Kim Petras which earned them a Grammy for Best Pop duo

Unholy

This is a sultry collaboration with Normani where the chemistry between Sam Smith and Normani adds a layer of sophistication to this modern pop gem

Dancing With a Stranger

Explore the beauty of vulnerability in Lay Me Down, a soul-stirring ballad that speaks to the universal longing for connection and intimacy

Lay Me Down

Feel the bittersweet nostalgia of One Last Song, a soulful goodbye that combines classic Motown vibes with Smith's signature emotional depth.

One Last Song

How Do You Sleep captivates with its soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, exploring the aftermath of heartbreak with a powerful and emotive melody

How Do You Sleep

Like I Can

Explore the theme of unrequited love in Like I Can, a catchy and emotional track that showcases Smith's ability to capture the complexities of relationships

A soulful and rhythmic exploration of resilience and self-worth. This track from Smith's album Love Goes is a testament to their evolving artistry

Diamonds

