Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 12, 2023
Best of Sam Smith songs
A heartfelt ballad that propelled Sam Smith to international acclaim. The emotional vulnerability in Smith's voice resonates powerfully in this modern classic
Stay With Me
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Experience the cinematic beauty of Fire on Fire, a song featured in the soundtrack of the miniseries Watership Down. The orchestral arrangement and Smith's vocals create a mesmerizing atmosphere
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Fire on Fire
Experience the triumphant resilience of Too Good at Goodbyes, a soul-pop anthem that showcases Smith's ability to transform pain into empowering music
Too Good at Goodbyes
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
A dark, sultry single from his fourth album, Gloria. This song is a collaboration with Kim Petras which earned them a Grammy for Best Pop duo
Unholy
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
This is a sultry collaboration with Normani where the chemistry between Sam Smith and Normani adds a layer of sophistication to this modern pop gem
Dancing With a Stranger
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Explore the beauty of vulnerability in Lay Me Down, a soul-stirring ballad that speaks to the universal longing for connection and intimacy
Lay Me Down
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Feel the bittersweet nostalgia of One Last Song, a soulful goodbye that combines classic Motown vibes with Smith's signature emotional depth.
One Last Song
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
How Do You Sleep captivates with its soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, exploring the aftermath of heartbreak with a powerful and emotive melody
How Do You Sleep
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Like I Can
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Explore the theme of unrequited love in Like I Can, a catchy and emotional track that showcases Smith's ability to capture the complexities of relationships
A soulful and rhythmic exploration of resilience and self-worth. This track from Smith's album Love Goes is a testament to their evolving artistry
Diamonds
Images: Instagram Sam Smith
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.