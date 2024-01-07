Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 07, 2024

Best of Shaan

Collaborating with Alka Yagnik, Shaan contributes to the soulful soundtrack of Kal Ho Naa Ho with Kuch To Hua Hai. The song's romantic allure and Shaan's singing make it unforgettable

Kuch To Hua Hai -
Kal Ho Naa Ho 

Collaborating with other talented artists, Shaan delivers a youthful and breezy vibe in Musu Musu. The song's infectious energy and catchy melody make it a favorite among listeners

Musu Musu -
Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi 

The song is a beautiful, soulful composition that captures the essence of love and companionship. Sung by Shaan and Ustad Sultan Khan and composed by Pritam

Aao Milo Chale - Jab We Met

In this mesmerizing track from Saawariya, Shaan's voice adds a layer of emotion to the enchanting visuals. The song's poetic lyrics and Shaan's soulful singing create a magical ambiance

Jab Se Tere Naina - Saawariya 

Teaming up with Kailash Kher, Shaan creates magic in Chand Sifarish. The song's romantic undertones and Shaan's pitch-perfect rendition contributed to its widespread acclaim

Chand Sifarish - Fanaa 

A soulful and introspective song that  is featured in a poignant scene in the movie and reflects the theme of pursuing one’s dreams and breaking free from societal expectations

Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh - 3 Idiots 

A  heartwarming romantic song that showcases the chemistry and love between the characters. It beautifully captures the essence of companionship and the journey of love

Chaar Kadam - PK

A peppy and upbeat song with Shaan’s energetic vocals, contribute to the infectious and youthful vibe of the song, making it a popular and memorable track from the movie

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan -
Dil Chahta Hai

The song is a celebration of childhood and the carefree spirit of being a kid. The upbeat music, catchy lyrics, and spirited vocals make the song delightful and memorable 

Bum Bum Bole - Taare Zameen Par

This peppy song My Dil Goes Mmmm, where Shaan collaborates with Gayatri Iyer. The song's catchy beats and Shaan's playful vocals make it a fun and memorable track

My Dil Goes Mmmm -
Salaam Namaste 

Bringing a dose of humor and optimism, Aal Izz Well from 3 Idiots became an anthem for many. Shaan's lively rendition adds to the energetic spirit of this iconic song

Aal Izz Well - 3 Idiots 

