Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 07, 2024
Best of Shaan
Collaborating with Alka Yagnik, Shaan contributes to the soulful soundtrack of Kal Ho Naa Ho with Kuch To Hua Hai. The song's romantic allure and Shaan's singing make it unforgettable
Image: IMDb
Kuch To Hua Hai -
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Collaborating with other talented artists, Shaan delivers a youthful and breezy vibe in Musu Musu. The song's infectious energy and catchy melody make it a favorite among listeners
Musu Musu -
Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi
Image: IMDb
The song is a beautiful, soulful composition that captures the essence of love and companionship. Sung by Shaan and Ustad Sultan Khan and composed by Pritam
Aao Milo Chale - Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
In this mesmerizing track from Saawariya, Shaan's voice adds a layer of emotion to the enchanting visuals. The song's poetic lyrics and Shaan's soulful singing create a magical ambiance
Jab Se Tere Naina - Saawariya
Image: IMDb
Teaming up with Kailash Kher, Shaan creates magic in Chand Sifarish. The song's romantic undertones and Shaan's pitch-perfect rendition contributed to its widespread acclaim
Chand Sifarish - Fanaa
Image: IMDb
A soulful and introspective song that is featured in a poignant scene in the movie and reflects the theme of pursuing one’s dreams and breaking free from societal expectations
Image: IMDb
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh - 3 Idiots
A heartwarming romantic song that showcases the chemistry and love between the characters. It beautifully captures the essence of companionship and the journey of love
Image: IMDb
Chaar Kadam - PK
A peppy and upbeat song with Shaan’s energetic vocals, contribute to the infectious and youthful vibe of the song, making it a popular and memorable track from the movie
Image: IMDb
Woh Ladki Hai Kahan -
Dil Chahta Hai
The song is a celebration of childhood and the carefree spirit of being a kid. The upbeat music, catchy lyrics, and spirited vocals make the song delightful and memorable
Image: IMDb
Bum Bum Bole - Taare Zameen Par
This peppy song My Dil Goes Mmmm, where Shaan collaborates with Gayatri Iyer. The song's catchy beats and Shaan's playful vocals make it a fun and memorable track
Image: IMDb
My Dil Goes Mmmm -
Salaam Namaste
Bringing a dose of humor and optimism, Aal Izz Well from 3 Idiots became an anthem for many. Shaan's lively rendition adds to the energetic spirit of this iconic song
Image: IMDb
Aal Izz Well - 3 Idiots
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.