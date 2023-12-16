Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 16, 2023

Best of Shafqat Amanat Ali

A timeless composition that resonates with love and longing, Mitwa is a soul-stirring ballad that captures the essence of unrequited emotions

Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, 2006)

Image: Imdb

Shafqat Amanat Ali's vocals beautifully convey love and resilience in this heartfelt track. Tere Naina is an ode to the power of unwavering affection

Image: Imdb

Tere Naina (My Name is Khan, 2010)

A beautiful and emotional song, Shafqat Amanat Ali, along with Clinton Cerejo, provided the vocals for this soul-stirring track

Darmiyaan (Jodi Breakers, 2012)

Image: Imdb

A romantic ballad that tugs at the heartstrings, Manchala showcases Shafqat’s ability to convey the nuances of love through his evocative vocals

Manchala (Hasee Toh Phasee, 2014)

Image: Imdb

Dildaara stands out for its soulful rendition and heartfelt lyrics. Shafqat Amanat Ali's vocals elevate the emotional resonance of this beautiful track

Dildaara (Ra.One, 2011)

Image: Imdb

A heartfelt ballad from the movie Yaariyan, Allah Waariyan captures the essence of friendship and love, with Shafqat’s vocals infusing the song with emotion

Allah Waariyan (Yaariyan, 2014)

Image: Imdb

A poignant reflection on identity and self-discovery. Shafqat Amanat Ali's evocative rendition adds depth to the song's powerful lyrics

Kyun Main Jaagoon (Patiala House, 2011)

Image: Imdb

Shafqat Amanat Ali’s emotive vocals add depth to the romantic track Teri Jhuki Nazar, contributing to the atmospheric allure of the film Murder 3

Teri Jhuki Nazar (Murder 3, 2013)

Image: Imdb

Tu Hi Mera (Jannat 2, 2012)

Image: Imdb

Shafqat Amanat Ali’s rendition of Tu Hi Mera adds a romantic allure to this track, contributing to the musical charm of the film Jannat 2

This song captures the emotions of love and heartbreak, and Shafqat Amanat Ali’s evocative rendition adds depth to the poignant lyrics

Bin Tere (I Hate Luv Storys, 2010)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here