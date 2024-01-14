Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 14, 2024
Best of Sia
An anthem of resilience, Chandelier catapulted Sia to global stardom with its soaring vocals and powerful lyrics. The song's emotional intensity and vocal acrobatics remain iconic
Chandelier
Instagram- siamusic
An infectious collaboration that combines Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo's talents, creating an energetic and genre-blending track with playful lyrics and a memorable beat
Instagram- siamusic
Genius, LSD
A playful and infectious anthem, Cheap Thrills became a chart-topper, showcasing Sia's ability to infuse pop music with vibrant energy and catchy hooks
Instagram- siamusic
Cheap Thrills
Sia collaborated with Zayn Malik for Dusk Till Dawn, a cinematic pop ballad. The song’s emotional depth and powerful vocals make it a standout in both artists’ catalogs
Dusk Till Dawn
Instagram- siamusic
Written for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker, Helium is a dreamy ballad that highlights Sia’s ethereal vocals and her talent for creating atmospheric soundscapes
Helium
Images: IMDb
From her album We Are Born, I’m in Here is an emotionally charged track that showcases Sia’s ability to convey vulnerability and authenticity through her music
I’m in Here
Instagram- siamusic
Another hit collaboration featuring Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo. The song is known for its dreamy and tropical sound, accompanied by Sia's powerful vocals and Labrinth's soulful delivery
Thunderclouds, LSD
Instagram- siamusic
Teaming up with The Weeknd and Diplo, Sia delivered Elastic Heart, a haunting track that beautifully blends emotive lyrics with a mesmerizing melody
Elastic Heart
Instagram- siamusic
With its anthemic chorus and empowering lyrics, Unstoppable is a testament to Sia's ability to craft motivational songs that resonate with listeners
Unstoppable
Instagram- siamusic
Snowman
Instagram- siamusic
A departure from her upbeat hits, Snowman showcases Sia's versatility with its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, making it a quiet gem in her repertoire
