January 14, 2024

Best of Sia

An anthem of resilience, Chandelier catapulted Sia to global stardom with its soaring vocals and powerful lyrics. The song's emotional intensity and vocal acrobatics remain iconic

Chandelier

An infectious collaboration that combines Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo's talents, creating an energetic and genre-blending track with playful lyrics and a memorable beat

Genius, LSD 

A playful and infectious anthem, Cheap Thrills became a chart-topper, showcasing Sia's ability to infuse pop music with vibrant energy and catchy hooks

Cheap Thrills

Sia collaborated with Zayn Malik for Dusk Till Dawn, a cinematic pop ballad. The song’s emotional depth and powerful vocals make it a standout in both artists’ catalogs

Dusk Till Dawn

Written for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker, Helium is a dreamy ballad that highlights Sia’s ethereal vocals and her talent for creating atmospheric soundscapes

Helium 

From her album We Are Born, I’m in Here is an emotionally charged track that showcases Sia’s ability to convey vulnerability and authenticity through her music

I’m in Here

Another hit collaboration featuring Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo. The song is known for its dreamy and tropical sound, accompanied by Sia's powerful vocals and Labrinth's soulful delivery

Thunderclouds, LSD

Teaming up with The Weeknd and Diplo, Sia delivered Elastic Heart, a haunting track that beautifully blends emotive lyrics with a mesmerizing melody

Elastic Heart

With its anthemic chorus and empowering lyrics, Unstoppable is a testament to Sia's ability to craft motivational songs that resonate with listeners

Unstoppable

Snowman

A departure from her upbeat hits, Snowman showcases Sia's versatility with its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, making it a quiet gem in her repertoire

