Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
February 07, 2024
Best of Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam's emotional rendition of this soul-stirring title track is etched in the memories of many, capturing the essence of unspoken love
Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho
Image: IMDB
A soulful ballad that captures the essence of unspoken emotions and longing, beautifully rendered by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal
Image: IMDB
Main Agar Kahoon - Om Shanti Om
A touching song that reflects the heartfelt bond between a father and son, resonating with emotional depth and love
video: animalthefilm Instagram
Papa Meri Jaan - Animal
The title track of this blockbuster is a perfect blend of energy and passion, with Sonu Nigam infusing life into its uplifting composition
Main Hoon Na - Main Hoon Na
Image: IMDB
A soul-stirring ballad that unveils the depth of emotions with Sonu Nigam’s emotive rendition, capturing the essence of introspection and yearning
Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin - Agneepath
Image: IMDB
Teaming up with Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam contributes to the magic of this romantic duet that became an anthem of love
Mere Haath Mein - Fanaa
Image: IMDB
Sonu Nigam's velvety vocals add a touch of romance to this iconic Bollywood love song, leaving an everlasting impact
Suraj Hua Maddham - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image: IMDB
Shukran Allah - Kurbaan
Image: IMDB
A heartfelt expression of gratitude, beautifully composed by Salim-Sulaiman and soulfully rendered by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Salim Merchant
In this playful and upbeat track, Sonu Nigam's dynamic vocals complement the lively spirit of the film, making it a fan favorite
Zoobi Doobi - 3 Idiots
Image: IMDB
Tumhi Dekho Na - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Image: IMDB
A soulful duet featuring Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, expressing the nuances of love with a blend of passion and melody
Do Pal - Veer Zaara
Image: IMDB
A poignant and timeless melody, masterfully sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam, encapsulating the fleeting yet everlasting moments of love
Allah Maaf Kare - Desi Boyz
Image: IMDB
A vibrant and energetic track featuring the dynamic vocals of Sonu Nigam and Shilpa Rao, embodying the spirit of carefree celebration
Chori Kiya Re Jiya - Dabangg
Image: IMDB
A melodious and romantic track that showcases the chemistry between Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal
