Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

February 07, 2024

Best of Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam's emotional rendition of this soul-stirring title track is etched in the memories of many, capturing the essence of unspoken love

Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho

A soulful ballad that captures the essence of unspoken emotions and longing, beautifully rendered by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal

Main Agar Kahoon - Om Shanti Om

A touching song that reflects the heartfelt bond between a father and son, resonating with emotional depth and love

Papa Meri Jaan - Animal

The title track of this blockbuster is a perfect blend of energy and passion, with Sonu Nigam infusing life into its uplifting composition

Main Hoon Na - Main Hoon Na 

A soul-stirring ballad that unveils the depth of emotions with Sonu Nigam’s emotive rendition, capturing the essence of introspection and yearning

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin - Agneepath

Teaming up with Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam contributes to the magic of this romantic duet that became an anthem of love

Mere Haath Mein - Fanaa

Sonu Nigam's velvety vocals add a touch of romance to this iconic Bollywood love song, leaving an everlasting impact

Suraj Hua Maddham - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Shukran Allah - Kurbaan

A heartfelt expression of gratitude, beautifully composed by Salim-Sulaiman and soulfully rendered by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Salim Merchant

In this playful and upbeat track, Sonu Nigam's dynamic vocals complement the lively spirit of the film, making it a fan favorite

Zoobi Doobi - 3 Idiots 

Tumhi Dekho Na - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

A soulful duet featuring Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, expressing the nuances of love with a blend of passion and melody

Do Pal - Veer Zaara 

A poignant and timeless melody, masterfully sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam, encapsulating the fleeting yet everlasting moments of love

Allah Maaf Kare - Desi Boyz 

A vibrant and energetic track featuring the dynamic vocals of Sonu Nigam and Shilpa Rao, embodying the spirit of carefree celebration

Chori Kiya Re Jiya - Dabangg

A melodious and romantic track that showcases the chemistry between Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal

