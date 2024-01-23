Best of Sushant Singh Rajput

In his Bollywood debut, Sushant shone as the ambitious and passionate Ishaan in Kai Po Che! His portrayal of friendship, dreams, and tragedy showcased his depth as an actor
Kai Po Che! (2013)
Image- Imdb
Sushant's transformative portrayal of Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned him widespread acclaim. His dedication to capturing Dhoni's nuances and journey was a testament to his acting prowess
Image- Imdb
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Bringing the iconic fictional detective to life, Sushant's performance in this neo-noir mystery showcased his versatility and ability to delve into complex characters
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)
Image- Imdb
In the heartwarming Chhichhore, Sushant played Anirudh, guiding his son through the ups and downs of life. The film's emotional depth and Sushant's nuanced portrayal resonated with audiences
Chhichhore (2019)
Image- Imdb
Before making a mark in Bollywood, Sushant gained widespread recognition for his role as Manav Deshmukh in the popular television series Pavitra Rishta. His portrayal of a devoted and resilient character won hearts
Pavitra Rishta (2009-2011)
Image- Imdb
Venturing into the rugged landscapes of Chambal, Sushant portrayed the conflicted character of Lakhna in Sonchiriya with intensity, delivering a gritty performance in this critically acclaimed film
Sonchiriya (2019)
Image- Imdb
Sushant's charismatic performance as Raghu, a young man torn between love and societal expectations, added charm and authenticity to this modern romantic drama
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
Image- Imdb
Sushant's final film, Dil Bechara, showcased his endearing charm as Manny, bringing life to a character grappling with love and loss. The film became an emotional farewell to the beloved actor
Dil Bechara (2020)
Image- Imdb
Raabta (2017)
Image- Imdb
In the fantasy romance Raabta, Sushant showcased his versatility by playing two characters in different timelines, displaying a range that captivated audiences
Set against the backdrop of the tragic floods in Uttarakhand, Sushant's portrayal of Mansoor in Kedarnath was heartfelt and poignant, earning praise for his emotional depth
Kedarnath (2018)
Image- Imdb
In a supporting role, Sushant's portrayal of Sarfaraz in PK added emotional depth to the narrative. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma added a poignant layer to the film's exploration of love and acceptance