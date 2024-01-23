Heading 3

January 23, 2024

Best of Sushant Singh Rajput

In his Bollywood debut, Sushant shone as the ambitious and passionate Ishaan in Kai Po Che! His portrayal of friendship, dreams, and tragedy showcased his depth as an actor

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Image- Imdb

Sushant's transformative portrayal of Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned him widespread acclaim. His dedication to capturing Dhoni's nuances and journey was a testament to his acting prowess

Image- Imdb

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Bringing the iconic fictional detective to life, Sushant's performance in this neo-noir mystery showcased his versatility and ability to delve into complex characters

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)

Image- Imdb

In the heartwarming Chhichhore, Sushant played Anirudh, guiding his son through the ups and downs of life. The film's emotional depth and Sushant's nuanced portrayal resonated with audiences

Chhichhore (2019)

Image- Imdb

Before making a mark in Bollywood, Sushant gained widespread recognition for his role as Manav Deshmukh in the popular television series Pavitra Rishta. His portrayal of a devoted and resilient character won hearts

Pavitra Rishta (2009-2011)

Image- Imdb

Venturing into the rugged landscapes of Chambal, Sushant portrayed the conflicted character of Lakhna in Sonchiriya with intensity, delivering a gritty performance in this critically acclaimed film

Sonchiriya (2019)

Image- Imdb

Sushant's charismatic performance as Raghu, a young man torn between love and societal expectations, added charm and authenticity to this modern romantic drama

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Image- Imdb

Sushant's final film, Dil Bechara, showcased his endearing charm as Manny, bringing life to a character grappling with love and loss. The film became an emotional farewell to the beloved actor

Dil Bechara (2020)

Image- Imdb

Raabta (2017)

Image- Imdb

In the fantasy romance Raabta, Sushant showcased his versatility by playing two characters in different timelines, displaying a range that captivated audiences

Set against the backdrop of the tragic floods in Uttarakhand, Sushant's portrayal of Mansoor in Kedarnath was heartfelt and poignant, earning praise for his emotional depth

Kedarnath (2018)

Image- Imdb

In a supporting role, Sushant's portrayal of Sarfaraz in PK added emotional depth to the narrative. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma added a poignant layer to the film's exploration of love and acceptance

PK (2014)

Image- Imdb

