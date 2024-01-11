Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 11, 2024

Best of The Chainsmokers

A global sensation, Closer is a collaboration with Halsey that became an anthem of love and nostalgia, dominating charts and airwaves with its catchy hooks and relatable lyrics

Closer ft. Halsey 

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

Teaming up with Coldplay, The Chainsmokers crafted a euphoric anthem in Something Just Like This, seamlessly blending their signature electronic sound with Coldplay's iconic vocals

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

Something Just Like This ft. Coldplay

Don't Let Me Down is a high-energy track featuring Daya's vocals, showcasing The Chainsmokers' ability to merge EDM and pop elements into a compelling sonic experience

Don't Let Me Down ft. Daya 

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

In Paris, The Chainsmokers deliver a melodic and introspective track that captures the essence of wanderlust and the pursuit of love, earning its place among their chart-topping hits

Paris

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

The track is a blend of catchy pop melodies and electronic beats, featuring Bebe Rexha's vocals and The Chainsmokers' signature production style

Call You Mine ft. Bebe Rexha 

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

Roses marked a breakthrough for The Chainsmokers, blending electronic beats with ROZES' vocals to create an emotive and dance-worthy track that became an instant favorite

Roses ft. ROZES 

Video: Instagram - thechainsmokers

The collaboration with Phoebe Ryan in All We Know is a testament to The Chainsmokers' ability to craft infectious melodies, offering a catchy and uplifting listening experience

All We Know ft. Phoebe Ryan 

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

Teaming up with Illenium and Lennon Stella, Takeaway is a dynamic and emotionally charged track that showcases The Chainsmokers' versatility in exploring different musical styles

Takeaway ft. Illenium & Lennon Stella 

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

Beach House

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

Beach House captures the nostalgia of carefree moments with its dreamy soundscapes and catchy hooks, blending electronic and indie-pop influences in signature Chainsmokers fashion

Teaming up with Kelsea Ballerini, This Feeling seamlessly merges country and electronic influences, creating a cross-genre hit that highlights The Chainsmokers’ versatility

This Feeling ft. Kelsea Ballerini 

Image: Instagram - thechainsmokers

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here