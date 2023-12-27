Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 27, 2023
Best of Vishal Mishra
In this soulful track, Vishal Mishra weaves a tapestry of emotions, that resonates with the bittersweet emotions of love, skillfully crafted with poignant lyrics
Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga - Dunki
Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial
A poignant ballad that captures the essence of love and transformation, Kaise Hua became an instant hit with its soulful melody and Vishal Mishra's emotive vocals
Image source: IMDb
Kaise Hua - Kabir Singh
A soul-stirring song that beautifully expresses the depth of emotions, with Vishal Mishra's evocative vocals adding a touch of melancholy to the heartfelt lyrics
Pehle Bhi Main - Animal
Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial
Vishal Mishra strikes the perfect balance of melancholy and romance in Jaane De, creating a memorable track that complements the film's narrative
Jaane De - Qarib Qarib Singlle
Image source: IMDb
Vishal Mishra's vocals, combined with the poignant composition, contribute to the emotional depth of the track
Jaan Ban Gaye - Khuda Haafiz
Image source: IMDb
Contributing to the soundtrack of the web series, this song resonates with listeners through its evocative lyrics and Vishal Mishra's soulful rendition
Teri Hogaiyaan - Broken But Beautiful
Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial
The song captures the essence of first love, expressing the emotions and excitement that come with experiencing love for the first time
Pehla Pyaar - Kabir Singh
Image source: IMDb
Pyaar Ho - Munna Michael
Image source: IMDb
Vishal Mishra infuses energy and passion into Pyaar Ho, making it a lively and dynamic track that complements the film's dance-centric theme
The song beautifully depicts the emotions of love and longing, and Vishal Mishra's composition, combined with the heartfelt lyrics, contributes to the overall emotional depth of the track
Nai Lagda - Notebook
Image source: IMDb
A soulful and romantic melody by Vishal Mishra and Rashmeet Kaur that portrays the essence of longing and love, blending meaningful lyrics with a soothing musical arrangement
Janiye - Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial
