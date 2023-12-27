Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 27, 2023

Best of Vishal Mishra

In this soulful track, Vishal Mishra weaves a tapestry of emotions, that resonates with the bittersweet emotions of love, skillfully crafted with poignant lyrics 

Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga - Dunki

Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial

A poignant ballad that captures the essence of love and transformation, Kaise Hua became an instant hit with its soulful melody and Vishal Mishra's emotive vocals

Image source: IMDb

Kaise Hua - Kabir Singh 

A soul-stirring song that beautifully expresses the depth of emotions, with Vishal Mishra's evocative vocals adding a touch of melancholy to the heartfelt lyrics

Pehle Bhi Main - Animal

Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial

Vishal Mishra strikes the perfect balance of melancholy and romance in Jaane De, creating a memorable track that complements the film's narrative

Jaane De - Qarib Qarib Singlle 

Image source: IMDb

Vishal Mishra's vocals, combined with the poignant composition, contribute to the emotional depth of the track

Jaan Ban Gaye - Khuda Haafiz

Image source: IMDb

Contributing to the soundtrack of the web series, this song resonates with listeners through its evocative lyrics and Vishal Mishra's soulful rendition

Teri Hogaiyaan - Broken But Beautiful 

Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial

The song captures the essence of first love, expressing the emotions and excitement that come with experiencing love for the first time

Pehla Pyaar - Kabir Singh

Image source: IMDb

Pyaar Ho - Munna Michael

Image source: IMDb

Vishal Mishra infuses energy and passion into Pyaar Ho, making it a lively and dynamic track that complements the film's dance-centric theme

The song beautifully depicts the emotions of love and longing, and Vishal Mishra's composition, combined with the heartfelt lyrics, contributes to the overall emotional depth of the track

Nai Lagda - Notebook

Image source: IMDb

A soulful and romantic melody by Vishal Mishra and Rashmeet Kaur that portrays the essence of longing and love, blending meaningful lyrics with a soothing musical arrangement

Janiye - Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Video source: Instagram- vishalmishraofficial

