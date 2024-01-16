Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 16, 2024
Best of Vishal-Shekhar
A lively and celebratory track, Desi Girl became a dance anthem with its catchy beats and energetic composition. Vishal-Shekhar added a vibrant touch to this Bollywood favorite
Desi Girl - Dostana
Vishal-Shekhar’s composition in this romantic ballad perfectly complements the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song became a chart-topper for its heartfelt melody
Dil Diyan Gallan - Tiger Zinda Hai
Vishal-Shekhar blended Indian and international sounds seamlessly in this chart-topping track. Akon's vocals, combined with the duo's composition, created a magnetic fusion
Chammak Challo - Ra.One
This soul-stirring track Vishal-Shekhar’s composition, combined with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s vocals, creates a poignant listening experience
Aas Pass Hai Khuda - Anjaana Anjaani
The high-octane title track of this action-packed film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is a testament to Vishal-Shekhar's ability to create adrenaline-pumping, dance-worthy tunes
Bang Bang - Bang Bang
The song is characterized by a soothing melody and heartfelt vocals, creating a poignant atmosphere that complements the romantic theme of the film
Sadka - I hate Luv Storys
This soulful track showcases Vishal-Shekhar’s ability to craft romantic melodies. A beautiful blend of heartfelt lyrics and emotive composition, it became a favorite among love-struck audiences
Khuda Jaane - Bachna Ae Haseeno
This melodious and nostalgic track showcases Vishal-Shekhar's ability to create music that complements the film's narrative, weaving seamlessly through the storyline
Dastaan-e-Om Shanti Om - Om Shanti Om
Vishal-Shekhar displayed their versatility with this soul-stirring romantic track. The delicate composition and meaningful lyrics add a touch of magic to the film's soundtrack
Zehnaseeb - Hasee Toh Phasee
Ishq Wala Love - Student of the Year
A quintessential romantic track, Ishq Wala Love is a testament to Vishal-Shekhar's prowess in delivering heartwarming melodies. The song captured the essence of young love with finesse
