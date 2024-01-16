Heading 3

January 16, 2024

Best of Vishal-Shekhar

A lively and celebratory track, Desi Girl became a dance anthem with its catchy beats and energetic composition. Vishal-Shekhar added a vibrant touch to this Bollywood favorite

Desi Girl - Dostana 

Images: IMDb

Vishal-Shekhar’s composition in this romantic ballad perfectly complements the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song became a chart-topper for its heartfelt melody

Images: IMDb

Dil Diyan Gallan - Tiger Zinda Hai 

Vishal-Shekhar blended Indian and international sounds seamlessly in this chart-topping track. Akon's vocals, combined with the duo's composition, created a magnetic fusion

Chammak Challo - Ra.One 

Images: IMDb

This soul-stirring track Vishal-Shekhar’s composition, combined with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s vocals, creates a poignant listening experience

Aas Pass Hai Khuda - Anjaana Anjaani 

Images: IMDb

The high-octane title track of this action-packed film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is a testament to Vishal-Shekhar's ability to create adrenaline-pumping, dance-worthy tunes

Bang Bang - Bang Bang 

Images: IMDb

The song is characterized by a soothing melody and heartfelt vocals, creating a poignant atmosphere that complements the romantic theme of the film

Sadka - I hate Luv Storys 

Images: IMDb

This soulful track showcases Vishal-Shekhar’s ability to craft romantic melodies. A beautiful blend of heartfelt lyrics and emotive composition, it became a favorite among love-struck audiences

Khuda Jaane - Bachna Ae Haseeno 

Images: IMDb

This melodious and nostalgic track showcases Vishal-Shekhar's ability to create music that complements the film's narrative, weaving seamlessly through the storyline

Dastaan-e-Om Shanti Om - Om Shanti Om 

Images: IMDb

Vishal-Shekhar displayed their versatility with this soul-stirring romantic track. The delicate composition and meaningful lyrics add a touch of magic to the film's soundtrack

Zehnaseeb - Hasee Toh Phasee 

Images: IMDb

Ishq Wala Love - Student of the Year 

Images: IMDb

A quintessential romantic track, Ishq Wala Love is a testament to Vishal-Shekhar's prowess in delivering heartwarming melodies. The song captured the essence of young love with finesse

