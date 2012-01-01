They have been one of the most iconic on-screen couples with hit films like Mr. Natwarlal among others
Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan
Image : Pinkvilla
This on-screen couple has given several box office hits like Mr. India, Judaai and many more
Anil Kapoor and Sridevi
Image :Late Sridevi’s instagram
The No.1 films are done by the couple and have been loved by the audience
Govinda and Karisma Kapoor
Image : Pooja entertainment’s Instagram
Prem and Nisha were the ideal couple and the blockbuster hit made them the most loved duo
Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan
Souce :Rajshree Entertainment Instagram
Rahul being the sweetest boy to fall in love with and his persona attracts Anjali, Simran and Mandira. One of the most loved on-screen couple
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan
Image : YRFmusic’s Instagram
Bebo is the best to be paired on screen with Saif Ali Khan. The reel couple got real as they married in 2012
Saif and Kareena Kapoor
Image : YRFmusic’s Instagram
The Dhoom 2 couple mesmerized us with their chemistry and still continue to do so
Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai
Image : Pinkvilla
Poo and Rohan have been paired on screen many times and fans have loved it
Kareena and Hrithik Roshan
Image : Rajshri film’s Instagram
The Tiger series has risen their sizzling chemistry packed with romance and action
Salman and Katrina Kaif
Image : YRFmusic’s Instagram
YRF gave rise to the new couple and they slayed it on screen with their fresh energy
Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma
Image : YRFmusic’s Instagram