Best on screen couples

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 08, 2023

Entertainment

They have been one of the most iconic on-screen couples with hit films like Mr. Natwarlal among others

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

This on-screen couple has given several box office hits like Mr. India,  Judaai and many more

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi

The No.1 films are done by the couple and have been loved by the audience

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor

Prem and Nisha were the ideal couple and the blockbuster hit made them the most loved duo

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan

Rahul being the sweetest boy to fall in love with and his persona attracts Anjali, Simran and Mandira. One of the most loved on-screen couple

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Bebo is the best to be paired on screen with Saif Ali Khan. The reel couple got real as they married in 2012

Saif and Kareena Kapoor

The Dhoom 2 couple mesmerized us with their chemistry and still continue to do so

Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai

Poo and Rohan have been paired on screen many times and fans have loved it

Kareena and Hrithik Roshan

The Tiger series has risen their sizzling chemistry packed with romance and action

Salman and Katrina Kaif

YRF gave rise to the new couple and they slayed it on screen with their fresh energy

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

