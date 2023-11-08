Heading 3

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

best on screen couples of Bollywood 

The iconic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has set the standard for Bollywood romance

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's on-screen chemistry in classics like Silsila and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar created enduring magic

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Image: IMDb

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's pairing in films like Khel Khel Mein and Amar Akbar Anthony brought youthful exuberance to Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

Image: IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's real-life romance translated seamlessly on screen in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Image: IMDb

The "Dream Girl" Hema Malini and the "He-Man" Dharmendra sizzled on-screen in numerous films, including Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Image: IMDb

The pairing of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..! epitomized the quintessential Bollywood romance

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Image: IMDb

Raj Kapoor and Nargis formed a classic pair in films like Barsaat and Awara, creating timeless cinematic moments

Raj Kapoor and Nargis

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's playful chemistry in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made them a beloved on-screen couple

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Image: IMDb

Despite their real-life break-up, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's on-screen chemistry in films like Jab We Met remains unforgettable

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's pairing in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi showcased their playful, yet endearing, chemistry

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Image: IMDb

