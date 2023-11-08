Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 08, 2023
best on screen couples of Bollywood
The iconic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has set the standard for Bollywood romance
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Image: IMDb
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's on-screen chemistry in classics like Silsila and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar created enduring magic
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha
Image: IMDb
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's pairing in films like Khel Khel Mein and Amar Akbar Anthony brought youthful exuberance to Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh
Image: IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's real-life romance translated seamlessly on screen in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Image: IMDb
The "Dream Girl" Hema Malini and the "He-Man" Dharmendra sizzled on-screen in numerous films, including Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Image: IMDb
The pairing of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..! epitomized the quintessential Bollywood romance
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit
Image: IMDb
Raj Kapoor and Nargis formed a classic pair in films like Barsaat and Awara, creating timeless cinematic moments
Raj Kapoor and Nargis
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's playful chemistry in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made them a beloved on-screen couple
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla
Image: IMDb
Despite their real-life break-up, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's on-screen chemistry in films like Jab We Met remains unforgettable
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's pairing in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi showcased their playful, yet endearing, chemistry
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra
Image: IMDb
