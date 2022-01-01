Best on-screen
sibling duos
Dangal - Geeta & Babita
The Phogat sisters are an inspiration for us. They go through everything together, be it their dad's intense training or winning medals together
Housefull - Sandy & Krishna
Remember Deepika and Arjun's adorable on-screen pairing? Like any other brother, Arjun was the sweetest to his sister but the strictest to her suitor
Sharmaji Namkeen - Rinku & Vincy
This one takes us to the house of a middle-class Delhi family and the cute nok-jhok between brothers. Rinku and Vincy are just too relatable
Dil Dhadakne Do - Kabir & Ayesha
This movie that takes you on a ride in a cruise was made infinitely better and more entertaining with Ranveer and Priyanka’s bittersweet sibling relationship
The Sky is Pink - Aisha & Ishaan
Yes, we had to get this one too! Sorry for all the floodgates but the beautiful, painful connection between Aisha and Ishaan absolutely touched our hearts
K3G - Rahul and Rohan
These two might not be brothers by blood but they proved that family isn’t just about blood relations, it is about love
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Milkha & Isro
Farhan and Divya essayed their roles perfectly and brought out the pain their characters suffered through and the love that healed these two siblings together
Ujda Chaman - Chaman & Goldy
When you have two boys at your house, it is always going to be World War 3. This movie proved this true with their funny antics
Want to know how deep a sibling bond is? Watch Om Shanti Om and you will realise this bond is for life AND beyond life
Om Shanti Om - Om & Pappu
DDLJ - Simran & Rajeshwari
Whenever you get into a relationship, the very first approval you need to get is from your sibling. After all, who will cover up for you? Simran and Chutki proved this for us
