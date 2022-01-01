Heading 3

Best on-screen

sibling duos

Image: IMDb

Dangal - Geeta & Babita

The Phogat sisters are an inspiration for us. They go through everything together, be it their dad's intense training or winning medals together

Image: IMDb

Housefull - Sandy & Krishna

Remember Deepika and Arjun's adorable on-screen pairing? Like any other brother, Arjun was the sweetest to his sister but the strictest to her suitor

Image: IMDb

Sharmaji Namkeen - Rinku & Vincy

This one takes us to the house of a middle-class Delhi family and the cute nok-jhok between brothers. Rinku and Vincy are just too relatable

Image: IMDb

Dil Dhadakne Do - Kabir & Ayesha

This movie that takes you on a ride in a cruise was made infinitely better and more entertaining with Ranveer and Priyanka’s bittersweet sibling relationship

Image: IMDb

The Sky is Pink - Aisha & Ishaan

Yes, we had to get this one too! Sorry for all the floodgates but the beautiful, painful connection between Aisha and Ishaan absolutely touched our hearts

Image: IMDb

K3G - Rahul and Rohan

These two might not be brothers by blood but they proved that family isn’t just about blood relations, it is about love

Image: IMDb

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Milkha & Isro

Farhan and Divya essayed their roles perfectly and brought out the pain their characters suffered through and the love that healed these two siblings together

Image: IMDb

Ujda Chaman - Chaman & Goldy

When you have two boys at your house, it is always going to be World War 3. This movie proved this true with their funny antics

Image: IMDb

Want to know how deep a sibling bond is? Watch Om Shanti Om and you will realise this bond is for life AND beyond life

Om Shanti Om - Om & Pappu

Image: IMDb

DDLJ - Simran & Rajeshwari

Whenever you get into a relationship, the very first approval you need to get is from your sibling. After all, who will cover up for you? Simran and Chutki proved this for us

