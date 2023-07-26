Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 26, 2023
Best on-screen sister pairs
Who does not love sisters fighting over the male lead? Imlie and Chini share a love-hate relationship in the show Imlie
Imlie-Chini
Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram
Teri Meri Doriyaann has been the talk of the town. The viewers are loving the solid bond between Sahiba and Keerat on-screen
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
Sahiba-Keerat
Udaariyaan stunned the audience with the complex bond of the Sandhu sisters. They loved each other dearly and later they detested each other
Tejo-Jasmine
Image: Isha Malviya’s Instagram
Do you remember this iconic sister duo from Naagin 1? Looking out for each other to protecting the other with their lives, Shivanya and Shesha did it all
Shivanya-Shesha
Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram
Jeevika- Manvi
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Jeevika and Manvi from Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai are the OG sister pair of the TV world
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Preeta-Shrishti
Preeta and Shrishti from Kundali Bhagya are sister goals! Their motto is sisters before Misters
Being separated in childhood to the heartfelt reunion, the viewers were in awe of the moments that this sister Jodi shared on-screen
Divya-Drishti
Image: Sana Sayyad’s Instagram
Fighting for Abhimanyu to fighting for each other’s happiness, the audience is stunned by the development of this duo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Akshara-Arohi
Image: Karishma Sawant’s Instagram
Nehmat-Harleen
Image: Twinkle Arora’s Instagram
Udaariyaan is known for giving some of the most iconic sister duos! Be it Tejo-Jasmine or Nehmat-Harleen the fans adore them
Image: Niti Taylor's Instagram
The heartwarming bond between Pihu and Prachi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 amazed the viewers
Pihu-Prachi
