Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 26, 2023

Best on-screen sister pairs 

Who does not love sisters fighting over the male lead? Imlie and Chini share a love-hate relationship in the show Imlie 

Imlie-Chini 

Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram 

Teri Meri Doriyaann has been the talk of the town. The viewers are loving the solid bond between Sahiba and Keerat on-screen 

Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram 

Sahiba-Keerat 

Udaariyaan stunned the audience with the complex bond of the Sandhu sisters. They loved each other dearly and later they detested each other 

Tejo-Jasmine

Image: Isha Malviya’s Instagram 

Do you remember this iconic sister duo from Naagin 1? Looking out for each other to protecting the other with their lives, Shivanya and Shesha did it all 

Shivanya-Shesha 

Image: Adaa Khan’s Instagram 

Jeevika- Manvi 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

Jeevika and Manvi from Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai are the OG sister pair of the TV world 

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram

Preeta-Shrishti 

Preeta and Shrishti from Kundali Bhagya are sister goals! Their motto is sisters before Misters 

Being separated in childhood to the heartfelt reunion, the viewers were in awe of the moments that this sister Jodi shared on-screen 

Divya-Drishti 

Image: Sana Sayyad’s Instagram 

Fighting for Abhimanyu to fighting for each other’s happiness, the audience is stunned by the development of this duo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Akshara-Arohi 

Image: Karishma Sawant’s Instagram 

Nehmat-Harleen 

Image: Twinkle Arora’s Instagram 

Udaariyaan is known for giving some of the most iconic sister duos! Be it Tejo-Jasmine or Nehmat-Harleen the fans adore them 

Image: Niti Taylor's Instagram 

The heartwarming bond between Pihu and Prachi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 amazed the viewers 

Pihu-Prachi 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here