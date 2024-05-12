Heading 3

MAY 12, 2024

Best Pakistani Dramas Of Bilal Abbas Khan

With an IMDB rating of 8.1/10, this drama won hearts and awards, starring Sajal Aly and Nouman Aijaz alongside Bilal Abbas Khan

 O Rangreza 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

A Romantic drama with an IMDB rating of 7.5/10. This drama features Bilal and Iqra Aziz in pivotal roles 

 Qurban 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

A drama showcasing the nuptial challenges of a newlywed couple, Ahmed and Shama

Aitebaar 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

A romance drama thriller revolving around an obsessive woman, Nigar, and her romantic interest, Taimoor 

 Balaa

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

Bilal plays the role of an antagonist in this drama, also starring Saba Qamar and Ushna Shah in pivotal roles 

Cheekh 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

A comedic romantic tale of innocent Mahjabeen and naive Abdullah, played by Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

Pyar Ke Sadqay 

A light-hearted romantic comedy-drama telling the tale of Salma and Sohail. Featuring Madiha Imam alongside Bilal 

Ek Jhoothi Love Story 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

A social drama discussing harassment and other social ills of society, starring Sana Javed and Nouman Ijaz alongside Bilal

Dunk 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

Dobara 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

Revolving around a widow and her struggles until she meets a young, sensitive man who falls in love with her, starring Hadiqa Kiyani alongside Khan

An ongoing blockbuster drama telling the romantic tale of Shahmeer and Shibra, featuring the sizzling chemistry of Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan 

Ishq Murshid 

Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan 

