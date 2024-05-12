Heading 3
Best Pakistani Dramas Of Bilal Abbas Khan
With an IMDB rating of 8.1/10, this drama won hearts and awards, starring Sajal Aly and Nouman Aijaz alongside Bilal Abbas Khan
O Rangreza
Images: Instagram@Bilalabbas_khan
A Romantic drama with an IMDB rating of 7.5/10. This drama features Bilal and Iqra Aziz in pivotal roles
Qurban
A drama showcasing the nuptial challenges of a newlywed couple, Ahmed and Shama
Aitebaar
A romance drama thriller revolving around an obsessive woman, Nigar, and her romantic interest, Taimoor
Balaa
Bilal plays the role of an antagonist in this drama, also starring Saba Qamar and Ushna Shah in pivotal roles
Cheekh
A comedic romantic tale of innocent Mahjabeen and naive Abdullah, played by Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan
Pyar Ke Sadqay
A light-hearted romantic comedy-drama telling the tale of Salma and Sohail. Featuring Madiha Imam alongside Bilal
Ek Jhoothi Love Story
A social drama discussing harassment and other social ills of society, starring Sana Javed and Nouman Ijaz alongside Bilal
Dunk
Dobara
Revolving around a widow and her struggles until she meets a young, sensitive man who falls in love with her, starring Hadiqa Kiyani alongside Khan
An ongoing blockbuster drama telling the romantic tale of Shahmeer and Shibra, featuring the sizzling chemistry of Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan
Ishq Murshid
