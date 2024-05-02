Heading 3

Best Pakistani Dramas of Mahira Khan 

The iconic Pakistani drama that still is as relevant as it was when it was released back in 2011-2012; starring the evergreen jodi of Fawad Khan and Mahira

 Humsafar 

Released in 2012, this story revolves around the story of a young woman’s life and the challenges around it

 Shehr-e-Zaat

Sadqay Tumhare

A romantic drama, telling the tale of an arranged marriage setup between a naive village girl and her cousin who has spent his life in the modern environment of a city

A blockbuster, starring Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan in pivotal roles; this drama is still a sensation in and around Pakistan and India

Bin Roye

The story revolves around two cousins, Mehreen and Mashaal, portrayed by Mahira and Kubra Khan, the drama also starred Usman Mukhtar and Zainab Qayum in important roles 

 Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay

Highlighting patriarchal notions and emphasizing on feminism, this drama is an inspiring story that is a must watch

Razia 

Apart from dramas, Mahira also has starred in many memorable and blockbuster films. The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a 2 hour 33 minute action drama and fantasy film 

The Legend Of Maula Jatt

 Aik Hai Nigar

An 1 hour 42 minute TV movie, telling the biography of Nigar Johar. Mahira was appreciated for her acting prowess in this heartfelt performance 

Superstar

A Romantic Musical Drama Film revolving around an aspiring actress and the challenges that had to be surmounted 

A gripping tale of a married couple’s trial and tribulations; starring Mahira alongside Haroon Shahid, Zarrar Khan and Rasheed Naz 

Verna 

