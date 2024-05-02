Heading 3
MAY 02, 2024
Best Pakistani Dramas of Mahira Khan
The iconic Pakistani drama that still is as relevant as it was when it was released back in 2011-2012; starring the evergreen jodi of Fawad Khan and Mahira
Humsafar
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Released in 2012, this story revolves around the story of a young woman’s life and the challenges around it
Shehr-e-Zaat
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Sadqay Tumhare
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
A romantic drama, telling the tale of an arranged marriage setup between a naive village girl and her cousin who has spent his life in the modern environment of a city
A blockbuster, starring Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan in pivotal roles; this drama is still a sensation in and around Pakistan and India
Bin Roye
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
The story revolves around two cousins, Mehreen and Mashaal, portrayed by Mahira and Kubra Khan, the drama also starred Usman Mukhtar and Zainab Qayum in important roles
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay
Highlighting patriarchal notions and emphasizing on feminism, this drama is an inspiring story that is a must watch
Razia
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Apart from dramas, Mahira also has starred in many memorable and blockbuster films. The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a 2 hour 33 minute action drama and fantasy film
The Legend Of Maula Jatt
Image source: IMDB
Aik Hai Nigar
Image source: IMDB
An 1 hour 42 minute TV movie, telling the biography of Nigar Johar. Mahira was appreciated for her acting prowess in this heartfelt performance
Superstar
Image source: IMDB
A Romantic Musical Drama Film revolving around an aspiring actress and the challenges that had to be surmounted
A gripping tale of a married couple’s trial and tribulations; starring Mahira alongside Haroon Shahid, Zarrar Khan and Rasheed Naz
Verna
Image source: IMDB
