Park Min Young plays the role of a loyal secretary who falls in love with her narcissistic boss in this romantic comedy
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Park Min Young portrays a successful art curator who leads a secret life as a fangirl in this romantic comedy
Her Private Life
In this action-packed drama, Park Min Young plays the role of a presidential bodyguard who falls in love with the titular City Hunter
City Hunter
Park Min Young stars as a plucky journalist who teams up with a mysterious "healer" to uncover a conspiracy
Healer
In this legal drama, Park Min Young portrays a prosecutor who helps a man with hyperthymesia clear his father's name
Remember
Park Min Young plays a rookie lawyer who helps her boss rediscover his conscience in this legal drama
A New Leaf
In this historical drama, Park Min Young portrays a tragic queen who is forced to marry the King's brother
Queen for Seven Days
Park Min Young stars as a cross-dressing scholar who attends a prestigious academy in this historical drama
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Park Min Young plays a time-travelling doctor who finds herself in the Joseon Dynasty
Dr. Jin
In this variety show, Park Min Young joins a group of celebrity detectives to solve mysteries and puzzles
Busted!
