Heading 3

Best Park Min Young Movies and K-dramas 

Sugandha Srivastava

April 19, 2023

Entertainment

Park Min Young plays the role of a loyal secretary who falls in love with her narcissistic boss in this romantic comedy

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

Park Min Young portrays a successful art curator who leads a secret life as a fangirl in this romantic comedy

Her Private Life

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

In this action-packed drama, Park Min Young plays the role of a presidential bodyguard who falls in love with the titular City Hunter

City Hunter

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

Park Min Young stars as a plucky journalist who teams up with a mysterious "healer" to uncover a conspiracy

Healer

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

In this legal drama, Park Min Young portrays a prosecutor who helps a man with hyperthymesia clear his father's name

Remember

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

Park Min Young plays a rookie lawyer who helps her boss rediscover his conscience in this legal drama

A New Leaf

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

In this historical drama, Park Min Young portrays a tragic queen who is forced to marry the King's brother

Queen for Seven Days

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

Park Min Young stars as a cross-dressing scholar who attends a prestigious academy in this historical drama

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

Park Min Young plays a time-travelling doctor who finds herself in the Joseon Dynasty

Dr. Jin

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

In this variety show, Park Min Young joins a group of celebrity detectives to solve mysteries and puzzles

Busted! 

Source: Park Min Young Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here