Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 05, 2023

Best Patriotic South Movies

Let us turn back the clock and revisit a few Southern gems which will appeal to the patriotic within you

Love for the motherland

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

The 1996 Mohanlal starrer follows the life of a doctor, who goes by the name of Govardhan. The movie talks about what happens when he is wrongly accused of bombing a train

Kaalapani

Headlined by Shivarajkumar, AK 47 shares the story of a man named Ram, who is convicted for being involved in an arms deal, along with murdering a police commissioner

Image: IMDb

AK 47

Image: IMDb

The Mani Ratnam directorial is the tale of a village woman, who comes to Kashmir after marrying a city man. The story gains momentum after he gets kidnapped by militants

Roja

The 2002 crime drama goes to show us how unforeseen circumstances bring together Koti, an aspiring actor, Amjad, the rickshaw driver and Radha Krishna, a police man as they hamper the plan of a dreaded terrorist

Image: IMDb

Khadgam

Superstar Kamal Haasan left the movie buffs dumbstruck as a veteran freedom fighter who is constantly enraged with the increasing crime and corruption in society in the film, Indian

Image: IMDb

Indian

Bombay is the heartbreaking story of a Hindu man and a Muslim woman who get caught between the growing religious tensions in the city, leading to riots

Image: IMDb

Bombay

The 2002 drama tells the hard-hitting tale of a man Saketh Ram, whose wife is raped and killed during the riots. The incident convinces him that Mahatma Gandhi is responsible for the current circumstances in the country

Image: IMDb

Hey Ram

Another one of Kamal Haasan's gems, Unnaipol Oruvan narrates the story of a retiring police officer, who remembers a thrilling case which has gone unrecorded

Image: IMDb

Unnaipol Oruvan

Thuppakki is about an army captain with a mission to take on a terrorist gang and simultaneously get rid of some sleeper cells

Image: IMDb

Thuppakki

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here