FEB 05, 2023
Best Patriotic South Movies
Let us turn back the clock and revisit a few Southern gems which will appeal to the patriotic within you
Love for the motherland
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
The 1996 Mohanlal starrer follows the life of a doctor, who goes by the name of Govardhan. The movie talks about what happens when he is wrongly accused of bombing a train
Kaalapani
Headlined by Shivarajkumar, AK 47 shares the story of a man named Ram, who is convicted for being involved in an arms deal, along with murdering a police commissioner
Image: IMDb
AK 47
Image: IMDb
The Mani Ratnam directorial is the tale of a village woman, who comes to Kashmir after marrying a city man. The story gains momentum after he gets kidnapped by militants
Roja
The 2002 crime drama goes to show us how unforeseen circumstances bring together Koti, an aspiring actor, Amjad, the rickshaw driver and Radha Krishna, a police man as they hamper the plan of a dreaded terrorist
Image: IMDb
Khadgam
Superstar Kamal Haasan left the movie buffs dumbstruck as a veteran freedom fighter who is constantly enraged with the increasing crime and corruption in society in the film, Indian
Image: IMDb
Indian
Bombay is the heartbreaking story of a Hindu man and a Muslim woman who get caught between the growing religious tensions in the city, leading to riots
Image: IMDb
Bombay
The 2002 drama tells the hard-hitting tale of a man Saketh Ram, whose wife is raped and killed during the riots. The incident convinces him that Mahatma Gandhi is responsible for the current circumstances in the country
Image: IMDb
Hey Ram
Another one of Kamal Haasan's gems, Unnaipol Oruvan narrates the story of a retiring police officer, who remembers a thrilling case which has gone unrecorded
Image: IMDb
Unnaipol Oruvan
Thuppakki is about an army captain with a mission to take on a terrorist gang and simultaneously get rid of some sleeper cells
Image: IMDb
Thuppakki
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.