Best performances of Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan showcased her innate acting talent and charm, earning her critical acclaim

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Her role as the spirited and ambitious wedding planner won hearts, earning her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Anushka's chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in this Yash Chopra classic left an indelible mark, solidifying her status as a leading lady

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Her role as a journalist in this thought-provoking film, starring alongside Aamir Khan, was both entertaining and impactful

PK (2014)

Anushka's portrayal of a woman fighting for survival in a hostile environment marked her debut as a producer and showcased her versatility

NH10 (2015)

Her complex character in this Karan Johar film brought depth and vulnerability to her performance, garnering critical acclaim

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

This supernatural horror film saw Anushka in a role like never before, highlighting her commitment to unconventional and challenging roles

Pari (2018)

Her portrayal of an ordinary woman striving for success in the world of embroidery showcased her range as an actress

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018)

Starring alongside Salman Khan, Anushka portrayed a wrestler, proving her dedication to physical and emotional transformations for her roles

Sultan (2016)

Anushka played a pivotal role in this unconventional film, proving her ability to take on challenging and diverse characters

Zero (2018)

As a producer, Anushka presented this haunting tale that featured captivating performances, cementing her reputation as a storyteller

Bulbbul (2020)

