Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

Best performances of Dharmendra

As Veeru, the charming and daring protagonist, Dharmendra delivered a powerhouse performance in this iconic action-packed film, earning him widespread acclaim and solidifying his status as a superstar

Sholay (1975)

Image: IMDB

Dharmendra's portrayal of Shankar, a man seeking revenge for his family's tragedy, showcased his versatility as an actor and resonated deeply with audiences, making this film a classic of its time

Image: IMDB

Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

In this timeless comedy, Dharmendra's impeccable comic timing and effortless charm shone through his portrayal of Parimal Tripathi, a professor who masquerades as a driver to prank his wife's family

Image: IMDB

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Dharmendra's performance as Satyapriya Acharya, a man of unwavering integrity in a corrupt society, was hailed as one of his finest. His nuanced portrayal earned him critical acclaim and showcased his acting prowess

Satyakam (1969)

Image: IMDB

Playing the role of Ashok, a complex character torn between familial obligations and personal desires, Dharmendra delivered a poignant performance that showcased his depth as an actor in this acclaimed drama

Anupama (1966)

Image: IMDB

Dharmendra's portrayal of Shakti, a reformed criminal who finds redemption through love, struck a chord with audiences and established him as a leading actor in Hindi cinema

Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

Image: IMDB

As the fearless and righteous vigilante, Dharmendra captivated audiences with his portrayal of Ajit, showcasing his action-hero persona and leaving a lasting impact on the audience

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Image: IMDB

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Image: IMDB

Dharmendra’s performance in this comedy drama exuded charm and charisma as he effortlessly portrayed Raka, adding depth and humor to the iconic double role

In this neo-noir thriller, Dharmendra delivered a standout performance as the suave and cunning mob boss, setting the tone for the film with his compelling portrayal of a complex character

Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

Image: IMDB

Dharam Veer (1977)

Image: IMDB

Dharmendra's portrayal of Veer, a valiant warrior prince, showcased his flair for action-packed roles and earned him praise for his chemistry with co-star Zeenat Aman in this epic adventure film

