Best performances of Dharmendra

As Veeru, the charming and daring protagonist, Dharmendra delivered a powerhouse performance in this iconic action-packed film, earning him widespread acclaim and solidifying his status as a superstar
Sholay (1975)
Dharmendra's portrayal of Shankar, a man seeking revenge for his family's tragedy, showcased his versatility as an actor and resonated deeply with audiences, making this film a classic of its time
Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)
In this timeless comedy, Dharmendra's impeccable comic timing and effortless charm shone through his portrayal of Parimal Tripathi, a professor who masquerades as a driver to prank his wife's family
Chupke Chupke (1975)
Dharmendra's performance as Satyapriya Acharya, a man of unwavering integrity in a corrupt society, was hailed as one of his finest. His nuanced portrayal earned him critical acclaim and showcased his acting prowess
Satyakam (1969)
Playing the role of Ashok, a complex character torn between familial obligations and personal desires, Dharmendra delivered a poignant performance that showcased his depth as an actor in this acclaimed drama
Anupama (1966)
Dharmendra's portrayal of Shakti, a reformed criminal who finds redemption through love, struck a chord with audiences and established him as a leading actor in Hindi cinema
Phool Aur Patthar (1966)
As the fearless and righteous vigilante, Dharmendra captivated audiences with his portrayal of Ajit, showcasing his action-hero persona and leaving a lasting impact on the audience
Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)
Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)
Dharmendra’s performance in this comedy drama exuded charm and charisma as he effortlessly portrayed Raka, adding depth and humor to the iconic double role
In this neo-noir thriller, Dharmendra delivered a standout performance as the suave and cunning mob boss, setting the tone for the film with his compelling portrayal of a complex character
Johnny Gaddaar (2007)
Dharam Veer (1977)
Dharmendra's portrayal of Veer, a valiant warrior prince, showcased his flair for action-packed roles and earned him praise for his chemistry with co-star Zeenat Aman in this epic adventure film