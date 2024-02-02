Best performances of Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Devdas in this classic adaptation showcased his ability to capture the complexities of unrequited love, setting a benchmark for tragic roles in Indian cinema
Devdas (1955)
As Prince Salim, Kumar's magnetic performance in this historical epic is etched in cinematic history, demonstrating his versatility in both intense drama and grand-scale storytelling
Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
In this social drama, Dilip Kumar's compelling portrayal of a tonga (horse-drawn carriage) driver fighting against industrialization resonated with audiences, earning him acclaim for his social commentary
Naya Daur (1957)
Dilip Kumar's dual roles as Gunga and Jamna showcased his acting finesse, highlighting the emotional depth required to portray two distinct characters on opposite sides of the law
Gunga Jumna (1961)
His nuanced performance in this Bimal Roy film, as an artist haunted by reincarnation, added a supernatural dimension to his repertoire, earning him accolades for his ability to convey intricate emotions
Madhumati (1958)
Breaking away from his usual serious roles, Kumar's comedic timing and flawless execution in a double role showcased his versatility, leaving audiences in splits
Ram Aur Shyam (1967)
Dilip Kumar's performance as an idealistic journalist in this Yash Chopra directorial demonstrated his ability to adapt to evolving cinematic styles, earning him praise for his commitment to socially relevant themes
Mashaal (1984)
In this multi-starrer action thriller, Dilip Kumar's portrayal of a police officer seeking justice showcased his ability to command the screen even in the presence of other Bollywood legends
Karma (1986)
Andaz (1949)
Dilip Kumar's debut film, Andaz, marked the beginning of an illustrious career. His restrained yet impactful performance as a jilted lover showcased his ability to convey emotions with subtlety
Sharing the screen with another legend, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar's performance as a conscientious police officer in this crime drama demonstrated his enduring ability to elevate any film through his presence