Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

entertainment 

November 21, 2023

Best Performances of Madhuri Dixit 

Madhuri's portrayal of the enigmatic courtesan, Chandramukhi, was a masterclass in emotive dance and poignant storytelling, earning her accolades and a Filmfare Award

Chandramukhi in Devdas (2002)

Image Source: IMDb 

As Nisha, Madhuri showcased her versatility, balancing exuberance and vulnerability in this family drama, contributing to the film's immense success

Image Source: IMDb 

Nisha in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Madhuri Dixit's portrayal of Pooja contributed to the film's success and showcased her ability to bring authenticity and emotional resonance to her roles

Pooja in Saajan (1991)

Image Source: IMDb 

Madhuri's breakout role as Mohini in Tezaab not only gave us the iconic dance number Ek Do Teen but also established her as a Bollywood sensation

Mohini in Tezaab (1988)

Image Source: IMDb 

The graceful Pooja, portrayed by Madhuri, showcased her exceptional dance skills and added layers of emotion to this romantic musical

Pooja in Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Image Source: IMDb 

Madhuri's powerful portrayal of a woman seeking justice brought depth to her character, highlighting her ability to tackle diverse roles

Jenny in Mahaanta (1997)

Image Source: IMDb 

Madhuri's role as Ketki delved into societal issues and women's empowerment, showcasing her commitment to thought-provoking and socially relevant cinema

Ketki in Mrityudand (1997)

Image Source: IMDb 

Madhuri's vibrant performance as Madhu in Dil showcased her effervescent charm and marked her as one of the leading actresses of her time

Madhu Mehra in Dil (1990)

Image Source: IMDb 

Gauri in Koyla (1997)

Image Source: IMDb 

Playing the resilient Gauri, Madhuri's performance added emotional depth to this thriller, complementing the intense narrative

Madhuri's portrayal of Saraswati in Beta earned her a Best Actress Award, as she brought charisma and strength to this memorable character

Saraswati in Beta (1992)

Image Source: IMDb 

As Janki, Madhuri contributed to the ensemble cast, offering a strong performance that delved into societal issues and women's empowerment

Janki in Lajja (2001)

Image Source: IMDb 

