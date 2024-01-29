Best performances of Margot Robbie

Robbie's breakout role as the fiery and seductive Naomi opposite Leonardo DiCaprio earned her acclaim, highlighting her ability to command attention in a star-studded ensemble
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
In a transformative performance, Robbie portrayed the complex figure skater Tonya Harding with a perfect blend of vulnerability and resilience, earning her an Academy Award nomination
I, Tonya (2017)
The first live-action Barbie film that stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. This movie is about Barbie and Ken discovering the joys and dangers of living among humans when they visit the real world
Barbie (2023)
Returning as the beloved Harley Quinn, Robbie injected humor, chaos, and a touch of madness into the character, solidifying her as the definitive Harley in the DC cinematic universe
Birds of Prey (2020)
In this powerful drama, Robbie portrayed a fictionalized character, Kayla Pospisil, navigating the toxic environment of a newsroom, delivering a nuanced performance that resonated with audiences
Bombshell (2019)
Teaming up with Will Smith, Robbie showcased her chemistry and wit in this stylish caper, proving her ability to hold her own alongside seasoned actors
Focus (2015)
Robbie's initial portrayal of Harley Quinn introduced the character to a global audience, blending her energetic charm with a touch of madness that became an instant fan favorite
Suicide Squad (2016)
Robbie's portrayal of the tragic Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's film showcased her ability to bring grace and innocence to the screen, capturing the essence of the 1960s Hollywood era
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
Z for Zachariah (2015)
In this post-apocalyptic drama, Robbie displayed her dramatic range as Ann Burden, a character facing isolation and complex ethical dilemmas
Robbie's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I showcased her ability to tackle historical roles with gravitas, earning her critical acclaim for her compelling performance