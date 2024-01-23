Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 23, 2024
Best performances of Shahid Kapoor
Witness the magic of love and self-discovery as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan take you on a memorable journey filled with laughter, tears, and soulful music
Jab We Met (2007)
In this adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, Shahid delivers a powerhouse performance, showcasing his acting prowess in this gripping tale of revenge set against the backdrop of Kashmir
Haider (2014)
Explore the complexities of love and obsession in this modern-day classic where Shahid Kapoor portrays the flawed yet captivating character of Kabir Singh, a brilliant but troubled surgeon
Kabir Singh (2019)
Join Shahid in a hard-hitting narrative that sheds light on the drug menace in Punjab. His portrayal of a rockstar caught in the web of addiction is both raw and riveting
Udta Punjab (2016)
Experience the innocence and charm of this Sooraj Barjatya film where Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao create a timeless love story that transcends societal norms
Vivah (2006)
Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of thrills and twists as Shahid Kapoor pulls off a double role in this fast-paced crime thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj
Kaminey (2009)
Shahid Kapoor’s performance in this sports drama, where he plays a cricketer striving for a comeback, showcases his determination and resilience
Jersey (2022)
Experience the high-octane action and electrifying chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in this Prabhu Deva directorial, packed with dance, drama, and romance
R... Rajkumar (2013)
Laugh your heart out with this comedy-drama where Shahid Kapoor finds himself in a series of hilarious situations, delivering a performance that showcases his comedic timing
Chup Chup Ke (2006)
Padmaavat (2018)
Witness Shahid Kapoor's regal presence as he steps into the shoes of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
