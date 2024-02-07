Best performances of Tom Hanks

Hanks delivers a tour-de-force performance as the titular character, a simple-minded but kind-hearted man who unwittingly becomes a witness to and participant in some of the most significant events of the 20th century
Forrest Gump (1994)
Hanks delivers a powerful and poignant portrayal of Andrew Beckett, a lawyer battling AIDS discrimination in Philadelphia. His performance earned him his first Academy Award for Best Actor
Philadelphia (1993)
Hanks commands the screen with a mesmerizing solo performance as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive stranded on a deserted island which earned him critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination
Cast Away (2000)
As Captain John Miller in Saving Private Ryan, Hanks leads a group of soldiers on a perilous mission behind enemy lines during World War II, portraying leadership, courage, and vulnerability
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Hanks showcases his comedic talent and dramatic range in The Terminal as Viktor Navorski, a man stranded in an airport terminal when his country undergoes a political upheaval
The Terminal (2004)
Hanks lends his voice to the iconic character of Woody in Pixar's Toy Story series, bringing the beloved cowboy toy to life with humor, heart, and warmth. His portrayal of Woody has endeared him to audiences of all ages for decades
Toy Story (1995)
In The Green Mile, Hanks delivers a moving performance as prison guard Paul Edgecomb, who forms a special bond with a death row inmate with supernatural abilities
The Green Mile (1999)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Hanks charms audiences as a grieving widower who captures the hearts of listeners with his heartfelt radio broadcast about love and loss. His chemistry with Meg Ryan in this romantic comedy is both endearing and timeless
Hanks captivates audiences as Captain Richard Phillips in this gripping true story of a cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates. His portrayal of bravery and resilience under extreme duress is both gripping and emotionally resonant
Captain Phillips (2013)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Hanks takes on the role of symbologist Robert Langdon in this adaptation of Dan Brown’s bestselling novel. His performance anchors the film as he unravels cryptic clues and navigates a web of conspiracy and intrigue