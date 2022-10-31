Best performances of Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema with back-to-back box office successes and highly acclaimed films
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Tovino Thomas delivered a stellar performance as Jaison, who develops superpowers after he gets struck by lightning in this Basil Joseph directorial Minnal Murali
Image: IMDb
The talented actor earned a massive fan following with his amazing performance as Maathan, in Aashiq Abu’s Mayaanadhi
Image: IMDb
The sports drama, which marked Tovino Thomas’s first collaboration Godha with director Basil Joseph, is truly a marvelous cinematic experience in every sense
Image: IMDb
This 2016-released Johnpaul George directorial Guppy is truly a feel-good film in all senses. Tovino Thomas played the role of engineer Thejas Varkey to near perfection
Image: IMDb
This 2019-released Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Lucifer featured Tovino Thomas in a supporting role. The Mohanlal starrer offered less screentime for the talented actor, but he made a mark with his stellar performance as Jathin Ramdas, a young politician
Image: IMDb
Dear Friend follows a group of friends living in Bangalore as they embrace the various challenges of adulthood. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Ali, and Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph in lead roles
