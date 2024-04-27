Heading 3

APRIL 27, 2024

Best places for street shopping In India

Goa is not only for Partying at the beach! Arpora Saturday Night Market is the most happening and lively market in Goa, which opens after 6 in the evening. It is a must-visit market in Goa 

Arpora Saturday Night, Goa 

Sarojini market sells the export surplus material at a very cheap price. This flea market is probably the best street market that you will find in the capital city

 Sarojini Market, Delhi 

It is a famous flea market in Pune. The narrow and crowded lanes of streets will offer you everything from watches, accessories, and clothes at a price that would never burn a hole in your pocket

FC Road, Pune

It has redefined the meaning of street shopping in India. The market is very well organized, and it has a class that distinguishes this place from the cliche local markets of India 

Commercial Street, Bangalore 

It is the most sought-after street market in Mumbai, which is jam-packed with not just the local people but with the fashionistas of the town too

Colaba Causeway, Mumbai 

Janpath market not only offers fashion products but also pours out the culture of India in its shops 

Janpath, Delhi

Your trip to Lucknow is not complete without visiting this famous market. You can find here the famous Chikankari handloom and some delicious food, all at reasonable prices

Hazratganj Market, Lucknow

New Market, Kolkata 

Earlier known as Hogg Saheber Bazaar, it offers a wide range of clothes, jewelry, make-up, meat, and poultry, making it a one-stop shop for Pujo shopping and shopping in general

Serenity Bazaar, Pondicherry 

It is famous for its local boutiques and products from Auroville. You can shop various handicrafts, souvenirs, clothes, jewellery, accessories, and clothes 

It is among the top places to visit in Bhopal. Also, it offers some of the best quality clothes, accessories, and essentials at affordable prices 

New Market, Bhopal

