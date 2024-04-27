Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
APRIL 27, 2024
Best places for street shopping In India
Goa is not only for Partying at the beach! Arpora Saturday Night Market is the most happening and lively market in Goa, which opens after 6 in the evening. It is a must-visit market in Goa
Arpora Saturday Night, Goa
Image Source: pexels
Sarojini market sells the export surplus material at a very cheap price. This flea market is probably the best street market that you will find in the capital city
Sarojini Market, Delhi
Image Source: pexels
It is a famous flea market in Pune. The narrow and crowded lanes of streets will offer you everything from watches, accessories, and clothes at a price that would never burn a hole in your pocket
FC Road, Pune
Image Source: pexels
It has redefined the meaning of street shopping in India. The market is very well organized, and it has a class that distinguishes this place from the cliche local markets of India
Commercial Street, Bangalore
Image Source: pexels
It is the most sought-after street market in Mumbai, which is jam-packed with not just the local people but with the fashionistas of the town too
Image Source: pexels
Colaba Causeway, Mumbai
Janpath market not only offers fashion products but also pours out the culture of India in its shops
Janpath, Delhi
Image Source: pexels
Your trip to Lucknow is not complete without visiting this famous market. You can find here the famous Chikankari handloom and some delicious food, all at reasonable prices
Hazratganj Market, Lucknow
Image Source: pexels
New Market, Kolkata
Image Source: pexels
Earlier known as Hogg Saheber Bazaar, it offers a wide range of clothes, jewelry, make-up, meat, and poultry, making it a one-stop shop for Pujo shopping and shopping in general
Serenity Bazaar, Pondicherry
Image Source: pexels
It is famous for its local boutiques and products from Auroville. You can shop various handicrafts, souvenirs, clothes, jewellery, accessories, and clothes
It is among the top places to visit in Bhopal. Also, it offers some of the best quality clothes, accessories, and essentials at affordable prices
New Market, Bhopal
Image Source: pexels
Images used are for representative purposes only
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.