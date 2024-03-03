Heading 3

Best Pooja Bhatt Films to watch

Pooja debuted with this Mahesh Bhatt directorial film, also starring Anupam Kher and Sulabha Arya 

 Daddy (1989)

This romantic love story starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi (1991)

An intense action romantic film with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles

 Sadak (1991)

A Vikram Bhatt directorial, starring Pooja alongside Rahul Roy and Paresh Rawal

 Jaanam (1992)

A mystery-thriller revolving around claustrophobia starring Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles

Pehla Nasha (1993)

Robin Bhatt’s Chaahat is an intense romantic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Bhatt

 Chaahat (1996)

A hard-hitting film revolving around Tikku, an eunuch and her adopted daughter, Tamanna. This film starred Paresh Rawal and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles

 Tamanna (1998)

An Action-Drama-Romance film starring Pooja Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff 

 Kabhi Na Kabhi (1998)

The story revolves around an undercover agent and his challenges, starring Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni 

Angaarey (1998)

An impactful film revolving around religious differences and its repercussions starring Ajay Devgan, Pooja Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Sonali Bendre

Zakhm (1998)

