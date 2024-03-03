Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
march 03, 2024
Best Pooja Bhatt Films to watch
Pooja debuted with this Mahesh Bhatt directorial film, also starring Anupam Kher and Sulabha Arya
Daddy (1989)
Image source- IMDb
This romantic love story starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.
Image source- IMDb
Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi (1991)
An intense action romantic film with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles
Image source- IMDb
Sadak (1991)
A Vikram Bhatt directorial, starring Pooja alongside Rahul Roy and Paresh Rawal
Jaanam (1992)
Image source- IMDb
A mystery-thriller revolving around claustrophobia starring Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles
Pehla Nasha (1993)
Image source- IMDb
Robin Bhatt’s Chaahat is an intense romantic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Bhatt
Chaahat (1996)
Image source- IMDb
A hard-hitting film revolving around Tikku, an eunuch and her adopted daughter, Tamanna. This film starred Paresh Rawal and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles
Tamanna (1998)
Image source- IMDb
An Action-Drama-Romance film starring Pooja Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff
Kabhi Na Kabhi (1998)
Image source- IMDb
The story revolves around an undercover agent and his challenges, starring Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Angaarey (1998)
Image source- IMDb
Image source- IMDb
An impactful film revolving around religious differences and its repercussions starring Ajay Devgan, Pooja Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Sonali Bendre
Zakhm (1998)
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.