Best Public Speaking Skills: K-pop Idols
Jonghyun connected deeply with fans, sharing emotions via media like Twitter, radio, and V Live. His wise, considerate communication set him apart, making his speaking skills truly exceptional
SHINee’s Jonghyun
Image: Jonghyun’s Instagram
Gyuri radiates power. Confident and sassy, she handles negativity assertively. A radio host like Jonghyun, her voice showcases her speaking prowess
KARA’s Gyuri
Image: Gyuri’s Instagram
Bang Yongguk is a rapper with a deep voice, who wields his speech skillfully. Despite health challenges, his inspiring words remain powerful. His unique style may stem from his rap talent, making him truly exceptional.
B.A.P’s Bang Yongguk
Image: Yongguk’s Instagram
YoonA possesses a delightful blend of playfulness and wisdom in her speech. Her unique style includes quick wit and clever comebacks. She stands out for effortlessly infusing humor into her hosting skills.
Girls’ Generation’s Yoona
Image: Yoona’s Instagram
Super Junior's Leeteuk, a leader among leaders, eloquently binds the group. His exceptional speech skills shine on TV, in variety shows, and in fan videos, reflecting his thoughtful approach.
Super Junior's Leeteuk
Image: Leeteuk’s Instagram
Jinyoung of GOT7 imparts wisdom through profound words, utilizing analogies and metaphors. His insightful expressions, like "music heard with the heart," reflects his deep perspective and meaningful communication
GOT7’s Jinyoung
Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram
BTS’ leader RM shines intellectually through awards, fan posts, and eloquent speeches. His moving, inspirational words balance controversy with essential discussions
BTS’ RM
Image: RM's Instagram
EXO's leader, Suho, delivers heartfelt acceptance speeches that connect with EXO-Ls. He exudes humility and acknowledges the group's fan base. His paternal nature shines through his speech and interactions, reflecting his caring demeanor
EXO’s Suho
Image: Suho’s Instagram
Bang Chan openly discusses mental health, scars, periods, and more, addressing important issues through his life and lyrics. His unique communication style stands out among idols.
Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
IU, a seasoned artist from a young age, displays wisdom in fan interactions and award speeches. Her eloquence and alignment of thoughts make stumbling over words rare
IU
Image: IU’s Instagram