Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 13, 2023

Entertainment

Best Public Speaking Skills: K-pop Idols 

Jonghyun connected deeply with fans, sharing emotions via media like Twitter, radio, and V Live. His wise, considerate communication set him apart, making his speaking skills truly exceptional

SHINee’s Jonghyun

Image: Jonghyun’s Instagram

Gyuri radiates power. Confident and sassy, she handles negativity assertively. A radio host like Jonghyun, her voice showcases her speaking prowess

KARA’s Gyuri

Image: Gyuri’s Instagram

Bang Yongguk is a rapper with a deep voice, who wields his speech skillfully. Despite health challenges, his inspiring words remain powerful. His unique style may stem from his rap talent, making him truly exceptional.

B.A.P’s Bang Yongguk

Image: Yongguk’s Instagram

YoonA possesses a delightful blend of playfulness and wisdom in her speech. Her unique style includes quick wit and clever comebacks. She stands out for effortlessly infusing humor into her hosting skills.

Girls’ Generation’s Yoona

Image: Yoona’s Instagram

Super Junior's Leeteuk, a leader among leaders, eloquently binds the group. His exceptional speech skills shine on TV, in variety shows, and in fan videos, reflecting his thoughtful approach.

Super Junior's Leeteuk

Image: Leeteuk’s Instagram

Jinyoung of GOT7 imparts wisdom through profound words, utilizing analogies and metaphors. His insightful expressions, like "music heard with the heart," reflects his deep perspective and meaningful communication

GOT7’s Jinyoung

Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram

BTS’ leader RM shines intellectually through awards, fan posts, and eloquent speeches. His moving, inspirational words balance controversy with essential discussions

BTS’ RM

Image: RM's Instagram

EXO's leader, Suho, delivers heartfelt acceptance speeches that connect with EXO-Ls. He exudes humility and acknowledges the group's fan base. His paternal nature shines through his speech and interactions, reflecting his caring demeanor

EXO’s Suho

Image: Suho’s Instagram

Bang Chan openly discusses mental health, scars, periods, and more, addressing important issues through his life and lyrics. His unique communication style stands out among idols.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

IU, a seasoned artist from a young age, displays wisdom in fan interactions and award speeches. Her eloquence and alignment of thoughts make stumbling over words rare

IU

Image: IU’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here