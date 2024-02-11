Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Best quotes from Interstellar

We used to look up at the sky and wonder at our place in the stars. Now we just look down and worry about our place in the dirt
- Cooper

image: IMDb 

Once you’re a parent, you’re the ghost of your children’s future
 - Cooper

image: IMDb 

Love is the one thing we’re capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space
- Amelia Brand

image: IMDb 

Murphy's law doesn't mean that something bad will happen. It means that whatever can happen, will happen
- Cooper

image: IMDb 

Accident is the first building block of Evolution
 - Amelia Brand

image: IMDb 

Our survival instinct is our single greatest source of Inspiration
 - Dr. Mann

image: IMDb 

We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to overcome the impossible 
- Cooper

image: IMDb 

The only way humans have ever figured out of getting somewhere is to leave something behind
- TARS

image: IMDb 

Our greatest accomplishments cannot be behind us, because our destiny lies above us
 - Cooper

image: IMDb 

I’m not afraid of death. I’m an old physicist. I’m afraid of time 
- Professor Brand

image: IMDb 

We're here to explore, to learn, to make mistakes, to change our perspective, to leave something behind for the next generation
- Amelia Brand

