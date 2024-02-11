Heading 3
Best quotes from Interstellar
We used to look up at the sky and wonder at our place in the stars. Now we just look down and worry about our place in the dirt
- Cooper
image: IMDb
Once you’re a parent, you’re the ghost of your children’s future
- Cooper
image: IMDb
Love is the one thing we’re capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space
- Amelia Brand
image: IMDb
Murphy's law doesn't mean that something bad will happen. It means that whatever can happen, will happen
- Cooper
image: IMDb
Accident is the first building block of Evolution
- Amelia Brand
image: IMDb
Our survival instinct is our single greatest source of Inspiration
- Dr. Mann
image: IMDb
We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to overcome the impossible
- Cooper
image: IMDb
The only way humans have ever figured out of getting somewhere is to leave something behind
- TARS
image: IMDb
Our greatest accomplishments cannot be behind us, because our destiny lies above us
- Cooper
image: IMDb
I’m not afraid of death. I’m an old physicist. I’m afraid of time
- Professor Brand
image: IMDb
We're here to explore, to learn, to make mistakes, to change our perspective, to leave something behind for the next generation
- Amelia Brand
