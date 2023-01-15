Heading 3

Best reel life
 K-drama couples

Vedangi Joshi

jan 15, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: tvN

Ji Eun Tak and Kim Shin 

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is the story of an immortal goblin searching for his one true love, because only she can relieve him from the sword sharpening into his heart 

Their romance in True Beauty took everyone back to their high school days

Lim Ju Kyung and Lee Su Ho

Image Credit: tvN

Australian K-pop idols to look out for

Popular Korean celebrity couple breakups

Image Credit: KBS2

Youth of May is based on a medical student and a nurse who fall in love during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980s 

Kim Myung Hee and Hwang Hee Tae 

Image Credit: KBS2

Yoo Shi Jin and Kang Mo Yeon’s love story in Descendants of the Sun has separate fan base of its own 

Yoo Shi Jin and Kang Mo Yeon 

Image Credit: SBS

Vagabond's story follows a stuntman who is searching for the truth behind a plane crash and works with an NIS officer to uncover a corruption scandal

Cha Dal Gun and Go Hae Ri 

Image Credit: tvN

Yoon Se Ri and Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok

One of the reasons why Crash Landing on You is a big hit is because of the beautiful bond shown between the two actors 

A boy has to take over the family’s old coffee shop, hiring good looking male workers to impress female customers and falls for one of them not knowing that it's a woman in disguise

Go Eun Chan and Choi Han Kyul 

Image Credit: MBC

Image Credit: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the story of a dentist who opens her clinic in small seaside village where she meet a handyman who helps the village residents

Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin

Image Credit: SBS

Kim Joo Won and  Gil Ra Im

People loved the love story of a rich CEO who starts falling for a stunt woman despite the difference between their class in Secret Garden 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here