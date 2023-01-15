Heading 3
Best reel life
K-drama couples
Vedangi Joshi
jan 15, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: tvN
Ji Eun Tak and Kim Shin
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is the story of an immortal goblin searching for his one true love, because only she can relieve him from the sword sharpening into his heart
Their romance in True Beauty took everyone back to their high school days
Lim Ju Kyung and Lee Su Ho
Image Credit: tvN
Australian K-pop idols to look out for
Popular Korean celebrity couple breakups
Image Credit: KBS2
Youth of May is based on a medical student and a nurse who fall in love during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980s
Kim Myung Hee and Hwang Hee Tae
Image Credit: KBS2
Yoo Shi Jin and Kang Mo Yeon’s love story in Descendants of the Sun has separate fan base of its own
Yoo Shi Jin and Kang Mo Yeon
Image Credit: SBS
Vagabond's story follows a stuntman who is searching for the truth behind a plane crash and works with an NIS officer to uncover a corruption scandal
Cha Dal Gun and Go Hae Ri
Image Credit: tvN
Yoon Se Ri and Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok
One of the reasons why Crash Landing on You is a big hit is because of the beautiful bond shown between the two actors
A boy has to take over the family’s old coffee shop, hiring good looking male workers to impress female customers and falls for one of them not knowing that it's a woman in disguise
Go Eun Chan and Choi Han Kyul
Image Credit: MBC
Image Credit: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the story of a dentist who opens her clinic in small seaside village where she meet a handyman who helps the village residents
Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin
Image Credit: SBS
Kim Joo Won and Gil Ra Im
People loved the love story of a rich CEO who starts falling for a stunt woman despite the difference between their class in Secret Garden
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.