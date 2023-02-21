Heading 3
Best rom-com
K-dramas
Image Credit: SBS
My Love from the Star
The story is of an alien that lives on earth for four hundred years and gets involved with a famous actress
It tells the story of a former taekwondo champion and a receptionist at a department store, who have bigger dreams
Fight for My Way
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: SBS
The story is of two highschoolers from different family backgrounds as they struggle to keep their relationship going
The Heirs
Image Credit: MBC
It tells the dreams and the campus love story of college students who wish to excel in their chosen sports
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image Credit: JTBC
The story is of a girl born with supernatural strength, who gets hired by a rich CEO of a gaming company to be his bodyguard
Strong Girl Bong-soon
Image Credit: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A college student who undergoes plastic surgery after getting bullied for her appearance meets her classmate who believes that true beauty is within a person
A picky vice president gets romantically involved with his long-term secretary in this popular show
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: SBS
Business Proposal
The story follows a girl who goes on a blind date instead of her friend but the story takes a turn when she finds out that her date is none other than her boss
Image Credit: Jennie’s Instagram
Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells the love story of a teenage girl with big ambitions and a hard-working young man who is trying to rebuild his life
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
