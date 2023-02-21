Heading 3

Best rom-com
 K-dramas 

Image Credit: SBS

My Love from the Star

The story is of an alien that lives on earth for four hundred years and gets involved with a famous actress 

It tells the story of a former taekwondo champion and a receptionist at a department store, who have bigger dreams

 Fight for My Way

Image Credit: KBS2

Image Credit: SBS

The story is of two highschoolers from different family backgrounds as they struggle to keep their relationship going

 The Heirs

Image Credit: MBC

It tells the dreams and the campus love story of college students who wish to excel in their chosen sports

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image Credit: JTBC

The story is of a girl born with supernatural strength, who gets hired by a rich CEO of a gaming company to be his bodyguard 

Strong Girl Bong-soon

Image Credit: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A college student who undergoes plastic surgery after getting bullied for her appearance meets her classmate who believes that true beauty is within a person 

A picky vice president gets romantically involved with his long-term secretary in this popular show

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: SBS

Business Proposal

The story follows a girl who goes on a blind date instead of her friend but the story takes a turn when she finds out that her date is none other than her boss 

 Image Credit: Jennie’s Instagram 

Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells the love story of a teenage girl with big ambitions and a hard-working young man who is trying to rebuild his life 

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

