Best Rom-Com K-dramas On Netflix
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, leading to an unlikely romance with a soldier
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A children's book author and a psychiatric ward caretaker heal each other's emotional wounds
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A narcissistic CEO realizes his feelings for his efficient secretary when she decides to quit
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A weightlifter's journey to love and self-discovery while pursuing her athletic dreams
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
A college student undergoes plastic surgery and navigates love and self-acceptance
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and falls in love with her CEO boss
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
A heartwarming story of friendship, family, and love set in the late 1980s in a tight-knit neighborhood
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A successful art curator hides her fangirl life until her boss discovers her secret
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
An alien who has lived on Earth for centuries falls in love with a top actress
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Childhood friends pursue their dreams while navigating the complexities of love and adulthood
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2