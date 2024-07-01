Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
JUly 01, 2024
Best Rom-com Movies on Netflix
Lara Jean's secret love letters get mailed to her crushes, turning her quiet life upside down
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Two overworked assistants team up to set up their demanding bosses, hoping to get some free time for themselves
Set It Up
Teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with her best friend's brother
The Kissing Booth
Rachel Chu discovers her boyfriend's family is one of the richest in Singapore, leading to lavish parties and complicated family dynamics
Crazy Rich Asians
Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus reconnect after 15 years, finding that old sparks may reignite
Always Be My Maybe
Two women, Amanda and Iris, swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected romance
The Holiday
After a devastating breakup, Jenny embarks on one last adventure in New York City with her two best friends
Someone Great
Tired of being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's plus-one all year long, but unexpected feelings develop
Holidate
To save money for college, a high school student creates an app offering his services as a fake date, but things get complicated when real feelings arise
The Perfect Date
Anyone But You
After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben reunite again at a wedding in Australia and pretend to be a couple to keep up appearances
