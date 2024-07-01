Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

 entertainment

JUly 01, 2024

Best Rom-com Movies on Netflix


Lara Jean's secret love letters get mailed to her crushes, turning her quiet life upside down

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Two overworked assistants team up to set up their demanding bosses, hoping to get some free time for themselves

 Set It Up

Teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with her best friend's brother

 The Kissing Booth

Rachel Chu discovers her boyfriend's family is one of the richest in Singapore, leading to lavish parties and complicated family dynamics

Crazy Rich Asians

Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus reconnect after 15 years, finding that old sparks may reignite

Always Be My Maybe

Two women, Amanda and Iris, swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected romance

 The Holiday

After a devastating breakup, Jenny embarks on one last adventure in New York City with her two best friends

 Someone Great

Tired of being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's plus-one all year long, but unexpected feelings develop

 Holidate

To save money for college, a high school student creates an app offering his services as a fake date, but things get complicated when real feelings arise

The Perfect Date

Anyone But You 

After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben reunite again at a wedding in Australia and pretend to be a couple to keep up appearances

