 Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment 

may 15, 2024

Best Rom-Com Movies To Watch This Weekend

Iconic and timeless, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this classic explores whether men and women can be just friends

 When Harry Met Sally (1989)

A charming British bookseller (Hugh Grant) falls for a famous American actress (Julia Roberts). Romantic, funny, and unforgettable

 Notting Hill (1999)

A modern fairy tale set in Singapore, this film features lavish settings, cultural clashes, and a heart-warming love story

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, a high-school romantic comedy based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”

 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds deliver hilarious chemistry as a boss and her assistant who fake an engagement to avoid deportation

 The Proposal (2009)

A sweet teen romance where private love letters accidentally get mailed, turning Lara Jean's life upside down

 To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

A holiday favorite that intertwines multiple love stories set in London, featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson

 Love, Actually (2003)

A realistic look at love and heartbreak, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. It's not a love story; it's a story about love

500 Days of Summer (2009)

Starring Renée Zellweger, it depicts navigating love life and career with humor and charm

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Happy Watching! Grab some popcorn, cozy up, and enjoy these feel-good romantic comedies this weekend!

