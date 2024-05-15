Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
may 15, 2024
Best Rom-Com Movies To Watch This Weekend
Iconic and timeless, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this classic explores whether men and women can be just friends
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Image: imdb
A charming British bookseller (Hugh Grant) falls for a famous American actress (Julia Roberts). Romantic, funny, and unforgettable
Notting Hill (1999)
Image: imdb
A modern fairy tale set in Singapore, this film features lavish settings, cultural clashes, and a heart-warming love story
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Image: imdb
Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, a high-school romantic comedy based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Image: imdb
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds deliver hilarious chemistry as a boss and her assistant who fake an engagement to avoid deportation
The Proposal (2009)
Image: imdb
A sweet teen romance where private love letters accidentally get mailed, turning Lara Jean's life upside down
To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)
Image: imdb
A holiday favorite that intertwines multiple love stories set in London, featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson
Image: imdb
Love, Actually (2003)
A realistic look at love and heartbreak, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. It's not a love story; it's a story about love
Image: imdb
500 Days of Summer (2009)
Starring Renée Zellweger, it depicts navigating love life and career with humor and charm
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
Image: imdb
Happy Watching! Grab some popcorn, cozy up, and enjoy these feel-good romantic comedies this weekend!
