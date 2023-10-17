Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

16 OCTOBER, 2023

Best Rom coms of Bollywood 

An iconic love story featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this film is a timeless classic that celebrates love that knows no boundaries

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Image: IMDb 

A grand tale of family, love, and reunion, with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Image: IMDb 

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji shine in this witty, urban love story that explores the "battle of the sexes"

Hum Tum (2004)

Image: IMDb 

This film explores the intricacies of friendship and love, with Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)

Image: IMDb 

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this film is a beautiful blend of romance, adventure, and friendship

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Image: IMDb 

A touching story of friendship, love, and destiny with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Image: IMDb 

A heartwarming journey of self-discovery and love, with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Jab We Met (2007)

Image: IMDb 

Ranbir Kapoor takes center stage in a tale of love and redemption, with a dose of fun

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Image: IMDb 

An Imtiaz Ali masterpiece that delves into love stories from different eras, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Image: IMDb 

A heartwarming, hilarious and romantic story of two best friends Jai and Aditi who eventually end up falling for each other

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Image: IMDb 

