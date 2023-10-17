Heading 3
Best Rom coms of Bollywood
An iconic love story featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this film is a timeless classic that celebrates love that knows no boundaries
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Image: IMDb
A grand tale of family, love, and reunion, with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji shine in this witty, urban love story that explores the "battle of the sexes"
Hum Tum (2004)
Image: IMDb
This film explores the intricacies of friendship and love, with Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor
Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)
Image: IMDb
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this film is a beautiful blend of romance, adventure, and friendship
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Image: IMDb
A touching story of friendship, love, and destiny with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Image: IMDb
A heartwarming journey of self-discovery and love, with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor
Jab We Met (2007)
Image: IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor takes center stage in a tale of love and redemption, with a dose of fun
Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)
Image: IMDb
An Imtiaz Ali masterpiece that delves into love stories from different eras, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone
Love Aaj Kal (2009)
Image: IMDb
A heartwarming, hilarious and romantic story of two best friends Jai and Aditi who eventually end up falling for each other
Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na (2008)
Image: IMDb
