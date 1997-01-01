Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 27 2023

Entertainment

Best romance K-dramas to watch on Netflix

A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army captain

Image: tvN 

Crash Landing on You 

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman. The villagers' warm-heartedness and sense of community help her to heal from her past

Image: tvN 

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse with traumatic pasts find love and healing in each other

Image: tvN 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A food researcher accidentally goes on a blind date with her company's CEO instead of her friend, and they end up pretending to be engaged

Image: SBS 

Business Proposal 

Two young people who met during the 1997 financial crisis fall in love and support each other through their dreams and challenges

Image: tvN 

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

A couple of weather forecasters navigate the ups and downs of their work and relationships while trying to predict the unpredictable weather

Image: JTBC 

Forecasting Love and Weather

A chief curator at an art museum is secretly a fangirl of a top idol, and her life gets complicated when the idol becomes a curator at her museum. 

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

A woman who works as a team leader at a company starts a contract relationship with a subordinate who has a BDSM fetish 

Image: Netflix 

Love and Leashes 

Three friends who have been best friends since high school turn 39 and deal with the challenges of life, love, and loss

Image: JTBC 

Thirty-Nine

Image: JTBC 

A woman returns home after working abroad for three years and falls in love with her best friend's younger brother

Something in the Rain 

