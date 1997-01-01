Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

august 12, 2024

Entertainment

Best romance K-dramas to watch on Netflix

A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army captain

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You 

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman. The villagers' warm-heartedness and sense of community help her to heal from her past

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN 

A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse with traumatic pasts find love and healing in each other

 It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

A food researcher accidentally goes on a blind date with her company's CEO instead of her friend, and they end up pretending to be engaged

Business Proposal 

Image: SBS 

Two young people who met during the 1997 financial crisis fall in love and support each other through their dreams and challenges

 Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image: tvN 

A couple of weather forecasters navigate the ups and downs of their work and relationships while trying to predict the unpredictable weather

Forecasting Love and Weather

Image: JTBC 

A chief curator at an art museum is secretly a fangirl of a top idol, and her life gets complicated when the idol becomes a curator at her museum. 

 Her Private Life 

Image: tvN 

A woman who works as a team leader at a company starts a contract relationship with a subordinate who has a BDSM fetish 

 Love and Leashes 

Image: Netflix 

Three friends who have been best friends since high school turn 39 and deal with the challenges of life, love, and loss

Thirty-Nine

Image: JTBC 

A woman returns home after working abroad for three years and falls in love with her best friend's younger brother

Something in the Rain 

Image: JTBC 

